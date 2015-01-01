पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुधार:31 घंटे में ठीक की गई पानी की लाइन, आज भी सप्लाई पर असर

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
सागरताल रोड स्थित मदनकुई के पास रविवार को फूटी 500 एमएम पानी की लाइन को 31 घंटे बाद सुधार लिया गया है। सोमवार को दिन भर काम चलता रहा। इस वजह से मंगलवार को मुरार पानी की टंकी, मीरा नगर पानी की टंकी और नूरगंज पानी की टंकी पूरी तरह नहीं भर पाएंगी।

इस कारण से उक्त क्षेत्रों में सप्लाई प्रभावित रहेगी। सोमवार को भी टंकियों के नहीं भरने से पानी के टैंकरों से क्षेत्रों में सप्लाई की गई। रविवार को दोपहर तीन बजे 500 एमएम पानी की लाइन फूटी थी। यह लाइन जमीन में काफी गहरी दबी होने की वजह लाइन में तीन मीटर के क्षेत्र में लीकेज ज्यादा हो गए थे। पीएचई ने तीन मीटर का पाइप का टुकड़ा बदलकर लाइन को ठीक किया। रात दस बजे लाइन में सुधार होने के बाद टंकियों को भरने का काम शुरू किया गया।

