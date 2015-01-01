पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जल संकट, परेशान लोग:सागर ताल पर फूटी पाइप लाइन, 25 हजार घरों में नहीं पहुंचा पानी

ग्वालियर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सागरताल में पानी की पाइप लाइन को सही करते कर्मचारी
  • - डीडी नगर, मुरार, ग्वालियर में रहा जल संकट

शहर के सागरताल के पास 500 एमएम की पुरानी पाइप लाइन फटने से सोमवार सुबह 25 हजार घरों में पानी नहीं पहुंचा है। लाइन फूटने से कई क्षेत्र की टंकियां नहीं भर सकी हैं। जिस कारण सुबह सुबह लोग पानी के लिए परेशान हुए हैं। लाइन को सुधारने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। PHE विभाग का दावा है कि शाम तक पानी की सप्लाई शुरू कर दी जाएगी।

PHE के सहायक यंत्री जागेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि चार शहर का नाका से सागर ताल के बीच मदनकुई के पास पानी सप्लाई की मुख्य लाइन जो कि 500 एमएम की है । रविवार रात ये पंपिंग लाइन फट गई है। लाइन काफी गहराई में थी और पुरानी होने के कारण कई जगह छेद हो गए थे। साथ ही इसके ऊपर से दो पानी की लाइन और भी निकली थी। इन छेदों के स्थान पर पानी का प्रेशर पड़ने के कारण यह लाइन फट गई है। रविवार की रात से ही PHE विभाग की टीम ने फ़ॉल्ट को तलाश कर मरम्मत का काम शुरू कर दिया है, लेकिन सर्दी के मौसम में रात को काफी परेशानी हो रही थी, इसलिए रात के समय काम नहीं किया गया। सोमवार सुबह से ही टीम ने काम शुरू कर दिया गया।

यहां नहीं पहुंचा पानीशहर के डीडी नगर, आदित्यपुरम, टंकी तिराहा, पिंटो पार्क, किला गेट, नूरगंज, खिड़की मोहल्ला, मुरार, सिंह पुर रोड, मीरा नगर, कुम्हारपुरा आदि क्षेत्र में लगभग 25 हजार से ज्यादा लोग पानी के लिए परेशान हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिन में जिस राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ लगी थी, रात 10 बजे के बाद वहां सन्नाटा था - इंदौर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें