ग्वालियर में कट्टा लहराते वीडियो वायरल:हम बंदूक के ट्रिगर पर नहीं खुद के जिगर पर जीते हैं

ग्वालियर17 मिनट पहले
युवक कट्टा चलाता हुआ

शहर में रविवार सुबह सुबह सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमे कुछ लड़के कट्टा लोड करते और चलाते दिख रहे हैं। साथ ही उसमें लिखा आ रहा है कि 'हम बंदूक के ट्रिगर पर नहीं खुद के जिगर पर जीते हैं'। अब ग्वालियर पुलिस इस वीडियो का पता लगाने में जुट गई है। ये कहां का है और किसने अपलोड किया है। ये फिलहाल पता नहीं चल सका है।

ग्वालियर शहर की सोशल मीडिया पर रविवार सुबह एक बेख़ौफ़ युवकों का वीडियो चर्चा बना हुआ है। इस वीडियो में 2 लड़के दिख रहे हैं। एक कट्टा हाथ मे लेकर लोड करता फिर फायर करता दिख रहा है। इज़के बाद हाथ मे 4 कारतूस दिखा रहे हैं। साथ ही बैक ग्राउंड में गाना भी बज रहा है। ये वीडियो सुबह से कई वॉट्सएप ग्रुप पर चल रहा है। पुलिस अफसरों को भी मामले की जानकारी है।पर अभी पता नहीं है कि ये वीडियो कहाँ का है।

सायबर सेल जांच में जुटी

वीडियो की पड़ताल में सायबर सेल की टीम जुट गई है। पता लगाया जा रहा है सबसे पहले वीडियो कहां से अपलोड हुआ है। उसके वाद पता लगेगा की ये ग्वालियर का है भी या नहीं। पुलिस अफसरों कहना है ही सकता है ये पुराना वीडियो हो। जांच की जा रही है।

