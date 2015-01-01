पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • We Understood The Disaster As An Opportunity, The First Batch Of Ours Who Trained In Kovid 19 And Also Passed Out.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एनसीसी महिला प्रशिक्षण अकादमी:आपदा को हमने समझा अवसर, पहला बैच हमारा जिसने कोविड-19 में प्रशिक्षण लिया और पासआउट भी हुआ

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परेड के बाद खुशी मनातीं एएनओज।
  • पासिंग आउट परेड में शामिल एनएनओज ने कहा- कोरोना से डरें नहीं और गाइडलाइन का करें पालन

कोविड-19 दुनियाभर में जब अपना कहर बरपा रहा था, तब हम उस दहलीज पर थे, जहां एक तरफ देशसेवा का जज्बा था और दूसरी तरफ परिजनों की चिंता। जब प्रशिक्षण के बारे में परिवार के सदस्यों को बताया तो वह काफी डरे हुए थे। उनका कहना था कि यह साल खुद को बचाने की है, इसलिए घर में ही रहो।

हमने भी कहा-जब हमारी सेना के जवान बार्डर पर दुश्मनों के सामने डटे हुए हैं। इस समय देश में आपदा जरूर है, लेकिन हमें सशक्त होना तो इसे अवसर में बदलना होगा। जिस देश की नारी सशक्त होती है, वही देश तरक्की करता है। यह बात देश की एक मात्र एनसीसी की महिला प्रशिक्षण अकादमी में पासिंग आउट परेड में शामिल एएनओज ने कही। शनिवार को इस परेड में विभिन्न प्रांतों से आईं 51 वरिष्ठ वर्ग महिला एएनओज को रैंक प्रदान की गई। मुख्य अतिथि कमांडेंट ब्रिगेडियर रनदीप सिंह डडवाल ने सभी को देश सेवा की शपथ दिलाई।

समारोह में सुपर्णा जैन ठाकुर को सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रशिक्षार्थी और कोर्स में सर्वश्रेष्ठ एएनओ का स्वर्ण पदक प्रदान किया गया। बेस्ट लीडरशिप का खिताब वीरपाल कौर को और परेड कमांडर अनीता राज खैरा को प्रदान किया गया। चैम्पियनशिप बैनर ब्रेबो कंपनी को प्रदान किया गया। इस अवसर पर ओटीए के उप कमांडेंट कर्नल करनैल सिंह, प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी समन्वय लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल विशाल सिंह, प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल सुधीर परमार मौजूद रहे।

मेरिट सूची में आया पहला स्थान
जब यहां प्रशिक्षण के लिए आई तो बोर्ड पर बेस्ट एएनओ के नाम लिखे हुए थे। मैंने उसी दिन लक्ष्य बनाया कि इस बोर्ड पर मेरा भी नाम होना चाहिए। इसलिए दिन-रात मेहनत की, जिसकी बदौलत मेरिट में प्रथम स्थान, बेस्ट एएनओ का खिताब मिला। - सुपर्णा जैन ठाकुर, दिल्ली

पिता के सपने को पूरा किया
मेरे दादाजी सेना में थे और पिता सेना में जाना चाहते थे, लेकिन वो किसी कारण से सेना में नही जा पाए। इसलिए मैंने पिता के सपने को अपना बनाया। अकादमी में प्रशिक्षण लिया। पिता ने मनोबल बढ़ाया। जिसकी बदौलत बेस्ट लीडरशिप का खिताब मिला। - वीरपाल कौर, पंजाब

मेहनत से बन सकी परेड कमांडर
15 अगस्त की परेड में जब महिला को कमांड करते देखा तो निश्चय किया कि परेड की कमांडर बनना है। यहां आकर मेहनत की, जिसकी बदौलत मेरा सपना पूरा हो सका। परेड कमांडर बनने के बाद काफी कुछ सीखने को भी मिला। मेरा लक्ष्य देश सेवा है। -अनीता राज, पंजाब

प्रशिक्षण में ये किए गए थे बदलाव

  • इस बार पासिंग आउट परेड में प्रशिक्षणार्थियों के परिजनों को आमंत्रित नहीं किया गया।
  • इस बार बैच में एएनओज की संख्या 51 रखी गई, जबकि बीते साल इनकी संख्या 146 थी।
  • प्रशिक्षण में केवल 10 निदेशालय से प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को बुलाया गया, बीते साल 17 निदेशालय के प्रशिक्षाणार्थी शामिल हुए थे।
  • कोविड-19 को देखते हुए एक कमरे में 4 की जगह केवल दो ही प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को रखा गया।
  • प्रशिक्षण की शुरुआत में 14 दिन रूम में पढ़ाई कराई गई, जिससे क्वारेंटाइन समय का फायदा प्रशिक्षणार्थी उठा सके।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें