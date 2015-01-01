पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशियों के त्योहार पर मातम:विजयपुर के दो गांवों में दीपावली पर एक साथ उठीं 10 अर्थियां, हर आंख हो गई नम

  • एक दिन पहले शिवपुरी के पोहरी में पिकअप पलटने से हुई थी 10 लोगों की मौत

श्योपुर की विजयपुर तहसील के गांव डेंडरी खुर्द और डेंडरी कला में खुशियों के त्योहार दीपावली पर मातम पसरा है। यहां से दोपहर एक साथ 10 अर्थियां उठीं, तो देखने वाले हर शख्स की आंखें छलक उठीं। एक दिन पहले रिश्तेदार के यहां से गमी में शामिल होकर लौट रहे एक ही परिवार और उनके करीबी रिश्तेदारों सहित 10 लोगों की पिकअप गाड़ी पलटने से मौत हो गई थी। शनिवार को इन दोनों गांव से मृतकों की शव यात्रा निकालकर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। एक साथ 10 चिताओं को देखकर माहौल गमगीन हो गया।

यह हुई थी घटना

शिवपुरी के पोहरी के पास मोरावन गांव निवासी सोबरन सिंह गुर्जर की 2 दिन पहले मौत हो गई थी। उनकी गमी में शामिल होने श्योपुर की विजयपुर तहसील के गांव डेंडरी खुर्द और डेंडरी कला से करीब एक ही परिवार और रिश्तेदार कुल 35 लोग पिकअप से गए थे। लौटते समय पिकअप पोहरी के ककरा गांव के पास मोड़ पर पलट गई थी। हादसे में 1 बालिका, 3 महिलाओं सहित 10 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।

इनकी हुई थी मौत

भारत सिंह पुत्र गोपी गुर्जर उम्र 40 साल निवासी डेंडरी खुर्द थाना अगरा श्योपुर, जगमोहन सिंह पुत्र कुंवरपाल गुर्जर उम्र 50 साल, जगमोहन सिंह पुत्र महाराज सिंह गुर्जर उम्र 60 साल, गब्बर सिंह पुत्र कुंवरपाल गुर्जर उम्र 45 साल, दुर्गा बाई पत्नि गजब सिंह गुर्जर उम्र 28 साल, प्रत्या पुत्री गजब सिंह उम्र 4 साल, कमलाबाई पत्नी टीकाराम गुर्जर उम्र 50 साल, मुन्नी पत्नी दीवान सिंह गुर्जर उम्र 50 साल, नरोत्तम पुत्र गोपी गुर्जर उम्र 45 साल और हरविलास पुत्र बद्री गुर्जर उम्र 50 साल निवासी डेंडरी कलां की मौत हुई है।

