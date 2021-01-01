पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • What Steps Should Be Taken To Stop The Incidents Of Poisoning In Trains, First Of All, They Will Make Breakfast Later

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसपी जीआरपी ने अफसरों से किए सवाल-जवाब:ट्रेनों में जहरखुरानी की वारदातों को रोकने क्या कदम उठाए पहले यह बताओं, नाश्ता बाद में करेंगे

ग्वालियर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसपी जीआरपी हितेश चौधरी स्टेशन परिसर का निरीक्षण करते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
एसपी जीआरपी हितेश चौधरी स्टेशन परिसर का निरीक्षण करते हुए।
  • एसपी जीआरपी हितेश चौधरी ने किया ग्वालियर-मुरैना स्टेशनों का निरीक्षण
  • पूरा स्टेशन परिसर, ब्रॉडगेज और नैरोगेज थानों का किया निरीक्षण

पहले यह बताओं ट्रेनों में जहरखुरानी की वारदातों को रोकने के लिए क्या कदम उठाए हैं, नाश्ता बाद में करेंगे। निरीक्षण पर आए एसपी जीआरपी हितेश चौधरी के इस तरह कहने के बाद जीआरपी के थाना परिसर में सन्नाटा छा गया। इसके बाद जीआरपी के अफसरों ने अपना पूरा फीडबैक दिया कि पिछले 6 महीने में उन्होंने कितने संदेही और चोरी करने वालों को पकड़ा है और उनसे कितना माल बरामद किया है। इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा चलो पहले थाना और मालखाना दिखाओ। पूरे थाना का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही स्टेशन परिसर भी देखा है।

रेलवे स्टेशन पर कोरोना गाइड लाइन के तहत किए गए इंतजामों पर बात करते हुए एसपी जीआरपी
रेलवे स्टेशन पर कोरोना गाइड लाइन के तहत किए गए इंतजामों पर बात करते हुए एसपी जीआरपी

जीआरपी एसपी हितेश चौधरी शुक्रवार शाम को ग्वालियर पहुंचे हैं। शनिवार को उन्होंने ग्वालियर रेलवे स्टेशन और मुरैना स्टेशन का निरीक्षण किया है। सबसे पहले वह जीआरपी थाना पहुंचे और यहां उन्होंने अपराधों की रोकथाम के लिए क्या-क्या प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं यह जाना है। इसके साथ ही कहा है कि रेल यात्रियों की सुरक्षा जीआरपी के लिए पहली प्राथमिकता होनी चाहिए। यात्री भयमुक्त होकर ट्रेनों में सफर कर सके इसके लिए जीआरपी मुखबिर तंत्र मजबूत कर अपराधियों पर न सिर्फ नजर रखे, बल्कि स्टेशन से लेकर ट्रेनों में सफर के दौरान यात्रियों के साथ जहरखुरानी व चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले बदमाशों को जल्द से जल्द पकड़कर सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाए।

प्लेटफाॅर्म से लेकर सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया देखा

एसपी जीआरपी ने थाना का निरीक्षण करने के बाद स्टेशन पर प्लेटफाॅर्म से लेकर सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया घूमे। इस दौरान ट्रेनों में सफर करने वाले मुसाफिरों से यात्रा के दौरान आने वाली परेशानियों को लेकर फीडबैक लिया। साथ ही जीआरपी के रिस्पांस पर फीडबैक भी लिया है। इसके बाद वह मुरैना निरीक्षण के लिए निकल गए।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के इंतजाम भी देखे

एसपी ने निरीक्षण के दौरान रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने वाले यात्रियों और उनको छोड़ने आने वालाें को कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत किन-किन चैकिंग से गुजरना पड़ता है यह पूरी व्यवस्था देखी। साथ ही निर्देश दिए कि गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकटरीना कैफ से तुलना के चलते किया मुशकिलों का सामना, 11 साल के स्ट्रगल के बावजूद पीछा नहीं छोड़ रहा ये टैग - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser