कोर्ट ने शासन से पूछा:टेकरी स्थित स्मारक की सुरक्षा की आवश्यकता है कि नहीं ?

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • मामले में जनवरी के तीसरे सप्ताह में होगी सुनवाई

सत्यनारायण की टेकरी स्थित स्मारक की सुरक्षा के मामले में हाई कोर्ट ने राज्य सरकार से जवाब-तलब किया है। टेकरी पर हुए अतिक्रमण के मामले को स्वत: संज्ञान में लेते हुए जस्टिस शील नागू और जस्टिस राजीव कुमार श्रीवास्तव की डिवीजन बेंच ने राज्य सरकार से पूछा - क्या टेकरी स्थित स्मारक की सुरक्षा की आवश्यकता है? इस मामले की सुनवाई जनवरी के तीसरे सप्ताह में नियत की गई है।

दरअसल, सत्यनारायण की टेकरी स्थित सरकारी जमीन पर बने स्मारक के संबंध में हाई कोर्ट ने राज्य पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण विभाग से जवाब-तलब किया था। कोर्ट को बताया गया कि स्मारक का निर्माण 15वीं सदी का है। अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता अंकुर मोदी ने बताया कि उक्त स्मारक पहाड़ी पर बनाया गया था। इसकी भौगोलिक स्थिति को ध्यान में रखते हुए जगह को बतौर चेक पोस्ट इस्तेमाल किया जाता था।

इस पर कोर्ट ने मप्र प्राचीन स्मारक एवं पुरातत्वीय स्थल और अवशेष अधिनियम, 1976 का हवाला देते हुए कहा - राज्य सरकार को यदि लगता है कि किसी स्मारक को सुरक्षा देने की आवश्यकता है तो ऐसी स्थिति में राज्य के पास किसी भी पुरातन स्मारक को संरक्षित स्मारक घोषित करने का अधिकार है।

कोर्ट ने इस मामले में राज्य सरकार से यह बताने के लिए कहा है कि क्या टेकरी स्थित स्मारक को सुरक्षा प्रदान करने की आवश्यकता है?

