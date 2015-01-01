पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Wife Caught Sho Red handed With Girlfriend, Was Spying For Two Months

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऐसी जासूसी देखी है?:थानेदार को पत्नी ने प्रेमिका के साथ रंगे-हाथों पकड़ा, दो महीने से करा रही थी जासूसी

ग्वालियर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इलाके में करते थे थानेदारी, पत्नी 2 महीने से करा रही थी जासूसी पता भी नहीं चला

ग्वालियर के एक थानेदार को उनकी पत्नी ने एक फ्लैट में प्रेमिका के साथ रंगे-हाथों पकड़ लिया। वह दो महीने से उनकी जासूसी करा रही थी। करीब दो महीने बाद पत्नी को सटीक सूचना मिली कि वह ग्वालियर के मुरार में एक फ्लैट में अपनी प्रेमिका के साथ हैं।

इसके बाद पत्नी ने भी पुलिस के अंदाज में अपने रिश्तेदार के साथ मिलकर थानेदार की घेराबंदी की और अचानक दबिश दे दी। थानेदार उसी तरह पकड़े गए जैसे वह किसी अपराधी को पकड़ा करते थे। महिला का कहना है कि पुलिस वाले की पत्नी होने के नाते इतना तरीका तो उन्हें भी आता है।
मीटिंग की कहकर निकले थे, पर मेरी सूचना सही निकली
सब इंस्पेक्टर सुनील की पत्नी कंचन बानोरिया ने कहा कि उनके पति का किसी महिला के अफेयर का उन्हें दो महीने पहले पता लगा था। तभी से वह अपने भाई, रिश्तेदारों की मदद से नजर रख रही थीं। पल-पल की खबर व व्यवहार पर नजर रखी थी। गुरुवार को यह मीटिंग में जाने की कहकर निकले थे।

उसके बाद इनके पीछे किसी को लगाया गया। पुलिस लाइन से उस लड़की को साथ में लिया। पहले एक साथी में छोड़ा। यह भी अपने कुछ दोस्तों के पास मिलने चले गए। रात को युवती को लेकर फ्लैट पर पहुंचे। हमें सूचना मिल चुकी थी, लोकेशन भी आ गई थी। इसके बाद अपने भाई, पिता व रिश्तेदारों को एकजुट कर उन्हें उस लड़की के साथ रंगे हाथ पकड़ा है।
अभी परिवार की सहमति पर माफ कर दिया है
इस मामले में कंचन का कहना है कि अभी परिवार की सहमति से यह मामला शांत हो गया है। उन्होंने वादा किया है कि वह आगे से ऐसा नहीं करेंगे। इसलिए माफ कर दिया है, लेकिन जरा भी उस तरह गए तो मैं शांत नहीं रहूंगी।
यह है पूरी घटना
मुरैना के सबलगढ़ स्थित रामपुरा थाना के इंचार्ज सब इंस्पेक्टर सुनील बानोरिया गुरुवार को पुलिस लाइन की एक महिला आरक्षक को लेकर ग्वालियर के मुरार थाना स्थित महालक्ष्मी अपार्टमेंट के फ्लैट में ठहरे थे। शुक्रवार सुबह पत्नी ने अपने रिश्तेदारों के साथ दबिश दे दी। पति कमरे में और महिला आरक्षक बाथरूम में छुपी मिली है। इसके बाद थानेदार की पत्नी ने पुलिस को कॉल कर बुलाया। काफी देर तक थाना पर हंगामा चला। आखिर में पति की कोई शिकायत न करते हुए वापस चले गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें