पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

न्यूनतम तापमान 11.7 डिग्री:हवा का रुख बदला, दिन का पारा चढ़ा, रात का स्थिर, अधिकतम तापमान 0.3 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 33.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

अंचल के ऊपर प्रतिचक्रवात बनने से दिन का पारा चढ़ने लगा है। इसका असर दो दिन रहेगा। इसके बाद फिर से तापमान में कमी आने लगेगी। प्रतिचक्रवात के असर सेे हवा का रुख बदला, इससे तापमान बढ़ा है।

इसके कारण ही रात का पारा स्थिर हो गया है। शुक्रवार को पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 0.3 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 33.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। न्यूनतम तापमान 11.7 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक डीपी दुबे ने कहा कि अंचल के ऊपर प्रतिचक्रवात बना हुआ है। जिस कारण दो दिन अभी अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से ऊपर रहेगा। जबकि रात के तापमान में भी ज़्यादा बदलाव के आसार नहीं है। इसके फिर धीरे धीरे तापमान में गिरावट शुरू होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें