पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Winter Felt In The Night, Mercury Is Decreasing In The Day Too, Will Have Good Winter After Diwali

मौसम:रात में महसूस होने लगी सर्दी, दिन में भी कम हो रहा पारा, दीपावली के बाद पड़ेगी अच्छी सर्दी

ग्वालियर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मेला रोड, शाम 5:00 बजे

उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चलने के साथ ही रात का तापमान कम होने से सर्दी का अहसास होना शुरू हो गया है। साथ ही दिन का पारा भी धीरे-धीरे कम होता जा रहा है। तेजी से पैर पसार रही सर्दी ने पिछले पांच साल का रिकार्ड तोड़ दिया है। हालांकि दो साल पहले आज के ही दिन न्यूनतम तापमान 14.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था, लेकिन इस साल 13.9 डिग्री पर आ गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार कम हो रहे दिन के तापमान में गुरुवार को थोड़ी वृद्धि जरूर दर्ज की गई। इस वजह से अधिकतम तापमान 33.2 डिग्री पर जा पहुंचा। दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 0.9 डिग्री ज्यादा रिकार्ड किया गया। जबकि रात के सामान्य तापमान में दूसरे दिन भी गिरावट रही।

पिछले 4 दिनों से ऐसे घटा-बढ़ा तापमान

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदल रहा है मौसम
बर्फबारी व उत्तरी पाकिस्तान के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से मौसम में बदलाव हो रहा है। यही कारण है कि रात के तापमान में कमी आ रही है। 15 नवंबर के बाद अच्छी सर्दी ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग सहित अन्य जगह महसूस होगी। -वेदप्रकाश सिंह, मौसम वैज्ञानिक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें