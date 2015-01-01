पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

17 साल बाद आई याद:महिला पहुंची थाना बोली 17 साल पहले पति खो गया है

GWALIOR33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

...

ग्वालियर। एक महिला गुरुवार सुबह ग्वालियर के मुरार थाना पहुंची है। महिला का कहना है कि 17 साल पहले उसका पति कहीं खो गया है। 17 साल बाद गुमशुदगी की बात सुनकर पुलिस अफसर अपनी सीट से खड़े हो गए। एक बार को लगा महिला गलती से 17 साल बोल गई है। पर जब वापस पूछा तो भी 17 साल ही कहा तो पुलिस अधिकारियों ने पूरे मामले को समझा। महिला का कहना था कि 2003 में उनके पति गायब हुए थे, लेकिन वो पहले भी गायब होते रहे हैं इसलिए थाना नहीं आई। 2016 में जनसुनवाई में आवेदन दिया था। उसे ही कार्यवाही होना मानकर बैठी थी। पुलिस ने पूरे मामले को समझने के बाद इस मामले में गुमशुदगी दर्ज की है।

उपनगर मुरार निवासी 50 वर्षीय सरला देवी नरवरिया ने अपने बेटे राहुल के साथ पहुंचकर मुरार थाना में सूचना दी है कि 10 मार्च 2003 को उसके पति 55 वर्षीय जयसिंह नरवरिया घर से बिना कुछ कहे निकल गए। इसके बाद वो लौटकर नहीं आये। पहले लगा कि आ जाएंगे क्यों कि इससे पहले भी वो कई बार इस तरह से जाकर लौट आये थे। पर इस बार दिन और फिर साल गुजरते चले गए। अब जब सारी उम्मीद खत्म हो गई है और सभी जगह उनको तलाश कर लिया है और वो नहीं मिले तो पुलिस के पास आये है। 17 साल पुराना मामला होने पर पुलिस भी काफी आश्चर्य चकित है। पुलिस ने बिना देर किए गुम इंसान की कायमी कर ली है।

जनसुनवाई में आवेदन को समझ रहीं थी गुमशुदगी

महिला के बेटे राहुल ने बताया कि मां ने 2016 में जनसुनवाई में शिकायत की थी। इसी आवेदन को वो गुमशुदगी की कार्यवाही समझ रहीं थी।

जमीन का नामांतरण नहीं हो पा रहा है

असल कारण ये है कि जयसिंह के नाम पर गांव में जमीन है। उसके 3 बेटियां एक बेटा है। अभी वो लापता है। जमीन का नामांतरण उनके बेटे के नाम होना है। अब राजस्व विभाग में जयसिंह के बिना ये काम नही हो पा रहा है । इसलिए इनको थाना आना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने केंद्र के साथ बनाया नया टेस्ट; 90 मिनट में मिलेंगे नतीजे, अगले महीने से बिक्री - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें