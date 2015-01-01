पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पति के गम में दी जान:ग्वालियर में 3 साल की बेटी को गोद में लेकर ट्रेन के सामने खड़ी हो गई महिला, मौत

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अकबरपुर रेलवे ट्रैक पर जांच करती पुलिस

पति की मौत के बाद से डिप्रेशन में चल रही महिला ने 3 साल की बेटी को गोद में लिया और ट्रेन के सामने खड़ी हो गई। ट्रेन आई और दोनों को काटते हुए निकल गई। घटना बुधवार सुबह अकबरपुर पुरानी छावनी की है। 5 महीने पहले महिला के पति ने भी इसी तरह जान दी थी।

पुरानी छावनी थाना प्रभारी सुधीर सिंह कुशवाह ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह सूचना मिली थी कि अकबरपुर रेलवे ट्रैक के पास एक महिला व तीन साल की बच्ची का शव पड़ा हुआ है। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और जांच शुरू की। शवों की पहचान अकबरपुर निवासी 28 वर्षीय वीना वर्मा पत्नी विकास वर्मा व उसकी तीन साल की बेटी अंकिता के रूप में हुई है। साथ ही पता चला कि मृतका डिप्रेशन में थी और उसका उपचार चल रहा है। आसपास पूछताछ करने पर महिला के द्वारा बेटी को गोद में लेकर पटरी पर खड़े होने की बात सामने आई है। पुलिस का मानना है कि महिला ने खुदकुशी की है।

इसी जगह पति ने भी की थी खुदकुशी

मृतका के पति विकास ने पांच माह पूर्व बीमारी से तंग आकर इसी रेल लाइन पर ट्रेन से कटकर जान दी थी। इस घटना के बाद से महिला डिप्रेशन में थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें