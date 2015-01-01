पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर में व्यापारी को धमकी:प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी को फोन पर महिला ने धमकाया, मांगे 26 लाख

ग्वालियर38 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
  • पड़ाव थाना के गांधी नगर की घटना पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया

एक प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी को महिला ने फोन पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी है। महिला ने 26 लाख रुपये की मांग की है। घटना पड़ाव थाना स्थित गांधी नगर की है। पुलिस ने कारोबारी की शिकायत पर अज्ञात महिला कॉलर पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। पड़ाव थाना क्षेत्र के बी-11 गांधी नगर निवासी 55 वर्षीय शरद श्रीवास्तव पुत्र बीएम श्रीवास्तव प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी है। दो दिन पहले मोबाइल नंबर 8448112733 से उन्हें कॉल आया। कॉल करने वाली महिला थी। उसने बताया कि वो ए एंड ए एसोसिएट में डायरेक्टर है। इसके बाद उसने पूछा कि आपका अकाउंट नंबर उनकी कंपनी में है। उनके ना करते ही महिला ने 26 लाख रुपये कंपनी में जमा कराने को कहा। जब उन्होंने कारण पूछा, तो युवती ने उनसे गाली गलौज करते हुए धमकी दी कि यदि रुपये जमा नहीं किए, तो तुम्हारी जान को खतरा हो सकता है।

चीटर, डंकी या चीप नाम से है खाता
पीड़ित ने पुलिस अफसरों को बताया कि खाते की जानकारी लेने के लिए महिला ने उनसे पूछा कि उसका खाता चीटर, डंकी या चीप नाम से है। यह तीनों नाम युवती ने तीन बार दोहराए। धमकी से घबराए प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने थाने जाकर शिकायत की। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

नंबर के आधार पर जांच जारी है
प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी को मोबाइल धारक युवती ने 26 लाख रुपए मांगे हैं और धमकी दी है। कारोबारी की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी की तलाश मोबाइल नंबर के आधार पर की जा रही है।
विवेक अष्ठाना, टीआई पड़ाव

