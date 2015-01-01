पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क पर हंगामा:कटोरा ताल थीम रोड पर महिला ने मचाया हंगामा, लोगों ने खंबे से बांधा

ग्वालियर28 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर के कटोराताल रोड पर हंगमा कर रही थी महिला, राहगीरों ने पोल से बांधा

शहर के कटोरा ताल थीम रोड पर एक महिला ने हंगामा कर दिया। महिला सड़क पर चलती गाड़ियों के सामने खड़ी हो रही थी। इससे कई बार हादसा होने से बचा। जब हंगामा बढ़ा तो कुछ राहगीरों ने महिला को पास ही एक पत्थर के पोल से बांध दिया। घटना मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे की है। हंगामे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस भी वहां पहुंच गई। महिला के पैर में भी चोट है। वह नशे में लग रही है। महिला बाल विकास विभाग इस महिला को अपने साथ महिला आवास गृह लेकर पहुंचा है।

मंगलवार दोपहर कटोरा ताल थीम रोड पर उस समय सनसनी मच गई जब एक महिला लहराते हुए गाड़ियों के सामने खड़ी हो रही थी। राहगीर उसे सड़क किनारे बैठाकर आते इसके बाद वह फिर बीच सड़क पर आ जाती। जब लोगों ने महिला को पकड़कर चुपचाप रहने के लिए कहा तो वह सड़क पर हंगामा करने लगी। पहले जोर-जोर से चिल्लाई फिर रोने लगी। वह कह रही थी कि खुदकुशी करने ही भागकर आई है। उसे किसी ने शराब पिला दी है। लोगों ने उसकी जान बचाने के लिए पास ही एक पत्थर के पोल से बांध दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस व महिला बाल विकास विभाग को सूचना दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पूछताछ करने पर पता लगा है कि महिला सागर की रहने वाली है उसका नाम ममता है। इसके आगे कुछ बता नही पा रही है। यह पहचान भी बैग से मिली एक पासबुक से हुई है। इस पर महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अफसरों ने उसे महिला आवास गृह में रखवाया है।

पैर में चोट अस्पताल से भागी है

महिला के उल्टे पांव में चोट है और पट‌्टी बंधी है। पुलिस को आशंका है कि वह जेएएच में कहीं भर्ती होगी और भाग आई होगी। फिलहाल पुलिस इसी आधार पर छानबीन कर रही है।

