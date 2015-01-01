पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंवला नवमीं:ग्वालियर में आंवला वृक्ष की परिक्रमा कर महिलाओं ने मांगी घर की खुशहाली

ग्वालियर20 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर विष्णु मंदिर में आंवला पूजन करती महिलाएं।

भगवान विष्णु स्वरूप मानकर महिलाओं ने आँवला के वृक्ष की पूजा की और परिक्रमा की। साथ ही आँवला पर कलावा बांधकर घर की खुशहाली के लिए कामना की है। सोमवार को आँवला नवमीं पर शहर के विभिन्न मंदिरों में आंवला के वृक्ष की पूजा और परिक्रमा की गई।

सोमवार सुबह महिलाओं ने अपने घर के पास मंदिरों में पहुंचकर आंवला वृक्ष को भगवान विष्णु मानकर पूजा की। इसमें सबसे पहले आंवले के वृक्ष की जड़ में दूध, रोली, अक्षत, फूल, गंध चढ़ाएं, फिर आंवले की सात परिक्रमा लगाए और दीपक जलाकर आरती की। इसके बाद महिलाआें ने वृक्ष के नीचे ही बैठकर अपना उपवास खोला ।दरअसल ऐसा माना जाता है कि आंवले के पेड़ के निचले भाग में ब्रह्मा , बीच मे भगवान विष्णु और तने में भगवान शिव का वास होता है। इसे घर मे लगाना भी शुभ माना जाता है।

क्यों मनाई जाती है आँवला नवमी

आंवला नवमी पर आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे पूजा और भोजन करने की प्रथा माता लक्ष्मी ने शुरू की थी। धर्म शास्त्रों के अनुसार एक बार माता लक्ष्मी पृथ्वी पर घूमने के लिए आईं। धरती पर आकर वह सोचने लगीं कि भगवान विष्णु और भगवान शिव की पूजा एक साथ कैसे की जा सकती है। तभी उन्हें याद आया कि तुलसी और बेल के गुण आंवले में पाए जाते हैं। तुलसी भगवान विष्णु को एवं बेल शिवजी को अति प्रिय है। उसके बाद मां लक्ष्मी ने आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा करने का निश्चय किया।

