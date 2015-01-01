पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांधी शिल्प बाजार:दीपाेत्सव में लकड़ी के बने खिलौने और जरी से सजाए लहंगे

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
मप्र हस्तशिल्प एवं हाथकरघा विकास निगम द्वारा आयोजित गांधी शिल्प बाजार में खरीदारी करती महिलाएं।

गांधी शिल्प बाजार में लगे 12 दिवसीय दीपोत्सव में मंगलवार को बदला हुआ नजारा था। यहां बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचे। मप्र हस्तशिल्प एवं हाथकरघा विकास निगम की ओर से यहां दीपोत्सव मेले का आयोजन किया गया है। इस मेले में खासतौर पर शिल्पियों और बुनकरों के बनाए हुए उत्पादों को प्रदर्शित किया गया है। इस मेले में प्रदेशभर के शिल्पियों ने स्टॉल लगाए हैं। मेले में राकेश विश्वकर्मा ने भी स्टॉल लगाया है।

वह खासतौर पर दूधी की लकड़ी के बने खिलौने लेकर आए हैं। उनका कहना है कि वह तीन पीढ़ियों से इस परंपरा को आगे बढ़ा रहे हैं। वे कहते हैं कि दूधी के खिलौने सैकड़ों वर्षों से भारतीय परंपरा का अभिन्न अंग रहे हैं। ये खिलौने परिवार की समृद्धि में वृद्धि के परिचायक होते हैं। इस लकड़ी की बनी पजल्स, कार, रसोई के खिलौने वाली सामग्री सहित कई अन्य वस्तुओं को प्रदर्शित किया गया है।

गुजराती परिधान पर हाथों से कढ़ाई की
मेले में रामनगर के रहने वाले शोभा गुजराती ने भी स्टॉल लगाया है। उन्होंने गुजराती कशीदाकारी को प्रदर्शित किया है। वह कहती हैं कि पिताजी कपड़ों पर कच्छ की काठियावाड़ी पोशाकें बनाते थे। इसके बाद वह भी इससे जुड़ गईं। इसमें खासतौर पर दुल्हन और दूल्हे के लिए सोने और चांदी के तारों से पोशाक तैयार की जाती है। इसमें खासतौर पर गुजराती कच्छ वर्क के लहंगे, चनिया-चोली, साड़ी, दुपट्टे, कुशन कवर, बेडशीट आदि शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा यहां कई पारंपरिक परिधान के साथ-साथ दीपावली से संबंधित हस्तशिल्प के उत्पाद भी मिल रहे हैं।

