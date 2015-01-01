पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दो दिन पहले आ चुकी थी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव:ग्वालियर सांसद के घर के सामने शव रखकर किया चक्काजाम, आर्थिक मदद, नौकरी पर माने

25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नई सड़क पर सांसद ग्वालियर के घर के सामने शव रखकर प्रदर्शन करते परिजन
  • सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में आग की घटना में मौत होने का आरोप

एक दिन पहले सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पताल में आग के बाद मृत घोषित होने वाले प्रदीप कुमार के परिजन ने रविवार दोपहर नई सड़क पर सांसद का घर घेरकर चक्काजाम कर दिया। करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक जाम के हालात रहे। पीड़ित परिवार के साथ में कांग्रेस नेता देवेन्द्र शर्मा, रशिम पवार भी शामिल हुई। चक्काजाम की खबर पर एसडीएम मौके पर पहुंचे। साथ ही पीड़ित परिवार को समझाया। आर्थिक मदद और नौकरी के साथ-साथ ही पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है। सांसद विवेक नारायण शेजवलकर खुद बीमार होने पर बाहर नहीं आए।

यह है मामला

नई सड़क निवासी 48 वर्षीय प्रदीप कुमार पुत्र लक्ष्मण कुमार फोटो ग्राफर हैं। कुछ समय पहले वह कोरोना पॉजिटव आए थे। उनको सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में भर्ती कराया गया था। वह चौथी मंजिल पर उसी आईसीयू में भर्ती थे जहां शनिवार दोपहर को आग लगी है। शनिवार दोपहर बेटा विशाल की 2.15 बजे उनसे वीडियो कॉलिंग के जरिए बात हुई। तब उन्होंने अच्छे से बात की और बताया कि मेरी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ गई है। इसके बाद कॉल कट हो गया। कुछ समय बाद सोशल मीड़िया पर सुपर स्पेशियलिटी में आग लगने की खबर मिली। तत्काल बेटे ने फिर पिता को कॉल किया तो किसी महिला स्टाफ ने फोन उठाया और बताया कि वो नहीं रहे।

दो दिन पहले रिपोर्ट आई निगेटिव

मृतक के बेटे विशाल ने बताया कि उनके पिता के मोबाइल पर 19 नवंबर दोपहर को मैसेज आया है जिसमें उनको कोरोना टेस्ट में रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने की जानकारी शासन के एप द्वारा दी गई है। इसके बाद भी उन्हें आईसीयू में भर्ती रखा। साथ ही घटना के समय ऑक्सीजन खींच लेने से उनकी जान गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें