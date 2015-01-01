पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहशत के वो 40 मिनट:नाती की छाती पर कट्‌टा अड़ाकर, बुजुर्ग दादा-दादी को पीटा, गहने, नकदी लूट ले गए

ग्वालियर40 मिनट पहले
बदमाशों ने लूट के दौरान महिला के कान और नाक से गहने खींचे जिससे वह घायल हो गईं।
  • बुजुर्ग दंपति के हाथ-पैर बांधकर बाहर से ताला लगा गए
  • बिजौली के टोरियन का पुरा में आधी रात डकैती

ट्यूबवेल की रखवाली के लिए सो रहे बुजुर्ग दंपती के घर आधी रात बदमाशों ने डकैती डाली है। 10 साल के मासूम नाती की छाती पर कट‌्टा अड़ाकर पहले दादा-दादी के हाथ पैर बांधे, फिर उनके नाक और मुंह में घुसे मारे हैं। इसके बाद नाती को भी उनके साथ बांधकर गहने और नकदी लूटे। रात करीब 1.20 बजे से 2 बजे तक बदमाश घर में रहे। परिवार ने 40 मिनट दहशत भरे जिए हैं। जाते-जाते बदमाश बाहर से ताला लगा गए और आंगन में बंधे 15 मवेशी भी लूट ले गए हैं। किसी तरह बुजुर्ग दंपती ने खुद को खोला और शोर मचाया। सुबह लोगों ने आवाज सुनी तो बाहर निकाला है। घटना बिजौली के टोरियन का पुरा की है। पुलिस ने घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

घायल मातादीन, बदमाशों ने इन्हें बंधक बनाकर पीटा
घायल मातादीन, बदमाशों ने इन्हें बंधक बनाकर पीटा

बिजौली थाना क्षेत्र के टोरियन का पुरा निवासी गौरी शंकर पुत्र मातादीन किसान है। गांव के बाहर उनकी जमीन है जहां ट्यूबवेल लगा हुआ है। देखभाल के लिए गौरी शंकर के 65 वर्षीय पिता मातादीन व मां लोंगश्री ट्यूबवेल पर रहते हैं। शनिवार रात उनके साथ 10 वर्षीय नाती देव भी था। दादी और नाती कमरे में अंदर सो रहे थे और मातादीन बाहर दूसरे कमरे में सो रहा था। रात करीब 1.20 बजे के लगभग 6 नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने घर पर धावा बोल दिया। बदमाश पहले मातादीन के पास पहुंचे और कट्टा अड़ा दिया। पति पर कट्टा अड़ा देख लोंगश्री ने अपने कमरे का दरवाजा खोल दिया। बदमाशों ने लोंगश्री के कान के बाले खींचने का प्रयास किया, विरोध करने पर नाती देव के सीने पर कट्‌टा अड़ा दिया। इसके बाद लोंगश्री के कानों के बाले, नाक की बाली, करधोनी और पायल, 2 हजार रुपए व 15 बकरे-बकरी लूट ले गए।

मारा, पीटा फिर हाथ पैर बांधकर ताला लगा गए

लोंगश्री ने बताया कि यह उनकी और उनके पति, नाती की दूसरी जिंदगी है। बदमाशों के दिल में जरा भी रहम नहीं था। हमारी उम्र का भी लिहाज नहीं किया। बेरहमी से हमें पीटा, नाती को भी चांटा मारा। वो करीब 40 मिनट तक घर में रहे हैं। यह 40 मिनट दहशत से भरे थे डर लग रहा था अब न जाने क्या करेंगे। जाते समय भी हम तीनों को बांधकर कमरे में बाहर से ताला लगा गए। सुबह आवाज सुनकर आसपास के लोगों ने बाहर निकाला है।

बदमाशों की संख्या 6 थी

जैसा पीड़ित दंपती ने बताया कि अंदर 6 बदमाश दिख रहे थे। सभी 25 से 30 साल के होंगे। बाहर उनके साथी हो सकते हैं। तीन के पास हथियार और अन्य के पास लाठी डंडे थे।

जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे

थाना प्रभारी बिजौली साधना सिंह ने कहा कि बदमाशों ने मारपीट कर वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। पुलिस ने स्पॉट देखा है। घेराबंदी शुरू कर दी है वो जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे।

