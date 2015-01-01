पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी जरूरी:आप देखभाल कर ही लें सोना-चांदी के गहने, दुकानदार से बिल जरूर लें

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस पर सोना-चांदी के गहने, बर्तन आदि वस्तुएं खरीदने का शगुन है। सराफा-बर्तन बाजार के साथ इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स-ऑटोमोबाइल के शोरूम सजकर तैयार हैं। लोग मुहूर्त और अपनी जरूरत के मुताबिक खरीदारी करेंगे। बाजार में खरीदारी बढ़ने पर असली की जगह नकली सामान खपाने की आशंका भी बढ़ जाती है। जानकार कहते हैं कि ऐसी स्थिति में लोगों को पूरी शुद्धता परखने के बाद ही खरीदारी करनी चाहिए। यदि कुछ जरूरी सावधानियां रखें तो इस तरह की धोखाधड़ी से बचा जा सकता है।

इन बातों का ख्याल रखें ग्राहक... खरीदारी बढ़ने पर असली की जगह नकली सामान खपाने की बढ़ सकती है आशंका

प्योरिटी सर्टिफिकेट: सोना खरीदते समय प्योरिटी सर्टिफिकेट लेना न भूलें। इसमें सोने की कैरेट क्वालिटी लिखी होनी चाहिए। यदि गहनों में जेम्स स्टोन लगा है तो उसका अलग से सर्टिफिकेट लेना चाहिए।

खनक पर दें ध्यान: पारंपरिक रूप से असली और नकली सोना-चांदी के सिक्कों की पहचान उनकी खनक से की जाती है। असली सिक्का गिराने पर भारी आवाज करता है जबकि नकली सिक्का लोहे की तरह खनकता है।
पक्की रसीद लें: सोना-चांदी और हीरे के गहने अपने विश्वसत दुकानदार से ही खरीदें। इन्हें खरीदने के बाद पक्की रसीद जरूर लें। इसमें सोने का कैरेट, शुद्धता, मेकिंग चार्ज, हॉलमार्क का जिक्र जरूर होना चाहिए।

बर्तनों पर वारंटी वाली सील जरूर देखें
स्टील, तांबा, पीतल, एल्यूमीनियम के बर्तन बनाने वाली कंपनियां प्योरिटी सर्टिफिकेट देती हैं। इसमें बर्तन का वजन और उसकी वारंटी भी अंकित रहती है। यदि बर्तन में किसी प्रकार की कमी होती है तो इसके आधार पर आसानी से बदला जा सकता है। कुछ कंपनियां और बड़े दुकानदार वारंटी के लिए बर्तनों पर सील भी लगाकर देने लगे हैं।

यह सील बर्तन पर लगी हुई है या नहीं इसे भी देखा जा सकता है। ग्राहक बर्तनों के बिल को दुकानदार से लेना न भूलें। बर्तन कारोबारी माधव अग्रवाल के अनुसार इस साल स्टील के बर्तन 30 से 1000 रुपए किलो बिक रहे हैं। पीतल के बर्तनों की कीमत 300 से 700 रुपए, तांबे के 420 से 1000 रुपए और एल्यूमीनियम के बर्तन 100 से 400 रुपए प्रति किलो तक हैं।

पक्का बिल जरूर लें
धनतेरस पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स होम अप्लायंसेस की बिक्री अधिक होती है। कुछ दुकानदार ब्रांडेड कंपनियों से मिलते जुलते उत्पाद भी मिस ब्रांड कर ग्राहकों को थमा देते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में कंपनी के डीलर से ही इन्हें खरीदा जा सकता है। संबंधित उत्पाद का पक्का बिल डीलर से अवश्य लें। कारोबारी धीरज गुप्ता ने बताया कि लोगों ने धनतेरस के लिए बुकिंग की है। इस दिन खरीदारी के साथ डिलीवरी मुप‌त रहेगी।

