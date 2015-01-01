पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पत्नी से विवाद:सागरताल में कूदा युवक, पुलिस टीम ने बचाई जान, फायर ब्रिगेड टीम का इंतजार किए बिना ताल में कूदे पुलिस के जवान

ग्वालियर
सागरताल से युवक को निकाल कर लाते एफआरवी टीम के सदस्य।
  • चार दिन पहले ही मायके से आई है युवक की पत्नी

बहोड़ापुर स्थित सागरताल में खुदकुशी के लिए कूदे युवक को पुलिस की एफअारवी के अमले ने सही समय पर मौके पर पहुंचकर बचा लिया। एफआरवी पर तैनात कर्मचारी ने ताल में कूदे युुवक की जान बचाने के लिए फायर ब्रिगेड के अमले का इंतजार नहीं किया। वह खुद ही ताल में कूदा और युवक को निकाल लाया। बाद में युवक के परिजन को बुलाकर उसे उनके सुपुर्द कर दिया।

बताया गया है कि बहोड़ापुर क्षेत्र में रहने वाला यह युवक अपनी पत्नी से विवाद के बाद खुदकुशी के इरादे से सागरताल पर पहुंच गया। ताल की बाउंड्रीवाॅल के पास बैठकर जब युवक रो रहा था, तभी किसी राहगीर ने डायल 100 पर फोन कर युुवक के संबंध में सूचना दी। इस सूचना पर बहोड़ापुर पर तैनात एफआरवी को सूचना देते हुए सागरताल भेजा गया।

एफआरवी पर तैनात अमित सिंह शिवकुमार व मोनू जब सागरताल पहुंचे तब युवक ताल में कूद गया था। युवक को ताल में छटपटाता देख एफआरवी पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी ताल में कूद गए और युवक को ताल से बाहर निकाल लिया।

युवक ने बताया कि वह चार दिन पहले ही पत्नी को मायके से लेकर आया है और गृहक्लेश से परेशान होकर वह सागरताल में खुदकुशी के लिए कूद गया था। बाद में पुलिस ने युवक के परिजन को मौके पर बुलाकर काउंसिलिंग के बाद

