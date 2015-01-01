पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों से ट्रैफिक जाम:पिछोर के बाजार में नहीं पार्किंग की व्यवस्था

पिछोरएक घंटा पहले
दुकानों के आगे आड़े तिरछे रखे वाहनों के कारण बाजार में लगा जाम।

मुख्य बाजार में पार्किंग की व्यवस्था नहीं है। जिससे खरीदारी के लिए आने वाले लोग अपने दोपहिया व चार पहिया वाहन सड़क पर खड़े करते हैं। इस वजह से बाजार में ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिति बन रही है।

दरअसल पिछोर में छोटा बाजार मेन बाजार है। यहां पर सैकड़ों दुकानें संचालित हैं एवं मेन रोड होने से लोगों का आना जाना लगा रहता है। बाजार में खरीदारी करने आए लोग अपने वाहन दुकानों के सामने लगा देते हैं जिससे ट्रैफिक जाम होता है। एक ही रास्ता होने के कारण दिनभर ट्रैफिक जाम होता रहता है। कस्बे वासी कई बार पार्किंग व्यवस्था बनाए जाने की नगर परिषद अधिकारियों से मांग कर चुके हैं लेकिन अधिकारियों ने पार्किंग बनाए जाने को लेकर कोई प्रयास नहीं किए।

इस संबंध में सीएमओ महेंद्र सिंह यादव का कहना है कि पार्किंग व्यवस्था कस्बे में बहुत आवश्यक है। इसलिए हम जगह सेट कर पार्किंग के लिए स्थान तय करने का काम जल्द से जल्द करेंगे। उधर बैंकों में दिन भर लोगों का आना-जाना रहता है जो कि अपने वाहन रोड पर ही खड़ा करते हैं। जबकि नियमानुसार बैंक में पार्किंग व्यवस्था किया जाना अनिवार्य है। लेकिन यहां नहीं है।

