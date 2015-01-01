पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:पिता की स्मृति में समाजसेवी ने गरीबों को दिया कंबल, छात्र हुए सम्मानित

रघुनाथपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजपुर निवासी सुरेन्द्र साह ने सोमवार को स्व. पिता स्मृति तिथि पर गरीबों को कम्बल व टाॅपर छात्रों को सम्मानित किया । इस कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि गोरख नाथ मन्दिर सह गोरखपुर निवासी मुख्य आचार्य रोहित मिश्रा ने विधिवत मंत्रो के बीच उध्दघाटन किया । माता लालमती कूवर व बहू सीमा साह ने 1001 कम्बल गरीबों को ठंढ़क से बचाव के लिए दान किया । दूसरे चरण में मुख्य अतिथि मिश्रा, सुरेन्द्र साह व पूर्व जिला पार्षद अनिल सिंह ने 21 छात्रों को प्रपत्र से सम्मानित किया । सुरेन्द्र साह ने बताया कि प्रतिवर्ष की भांति डीह बाबा का पुजन के बाद अक्षय नवमी को स्वा0 पिता सुदर्शन साह के स्मृति तिथि पर गरीबों को कम्बल व छात्रों को सम्मानित किया गया। मौके पर मिथिलेश्वर तिवारी , पुरोहित गिरजा शंकर मिश्रा, विनोद कुमार सिंह , चन्द्रमा साह , अरविन्द कुमार सिंह , राणा मुन्ना सिंह , प्रभु साह , मुन्ना साह , जितेन्द्र साह , राम पूजन साह आदि थे।

