परेशानी:तीन महीने से टूटा है रेलिंग, पर मरम्मत नहीं हुई, जर्जर पुलिया हादसे काे दे रहा हैं दावत

रघुनाथपुर2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सिसवन/दरौली स्टेट हाईवे 57 मार्ग में रघुनाथपुर बाजार के बीचो-बीच जर्जर व बिना रेलिंग की पुरानी पुलिया बड़े हादसा काे दावत दे रही। विदित हो कि यह मार्ग से गोरखपुर-पटना के लिये सीधा व आसान रास्ता होने के कारण सैकड़ों गाड़ियां व हजारों लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर सफर करते है। विधायक व अन्य को कोई मतलब नहीं प्रशासन पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी में जुटा है। विगत विधानसभा चुनाव में “बिहार में का बा”.. गीत सुर्खियों में थी। बुद्धिजीवी लोगों को कहना है कि इस क्षेत्र में प्रखण्ड, थाना, अंचल मुख्यालय के बाजार, बैंक , बिजली सबस्टेशन लेकिन खेदजनक बात है कि रघुनाथपुर में स्टेट हाइवे में जर्जर व बिना रेलिंग वाला पुरानी पुलिया है। ब्रिटिश जमाने की एक पुलिया अपनी बदहाली पर घड़ियाली आंसू गिरा रही है। इसकी शिकायत स्थानीय पदाधिकारी से करने पर अनसुनी कर देते है। इस पुलिया का नवनिर्माण के बाद से वर्तमान दिनों में रिपेयरिंग तक नहीं हो सकी। इस पुलिया में छोटी छोटी घटना लगभग दस/बारह बार हो चुकी है। जबकि बाजार के दुकानदारों व ग्रामिणों के बीच बचाव से टलता रहा। रघुनाथपुर बाजार के बीचो-बीच ये संकीर्ण व जर्जर पुलिया कब ध्वस्त हो जाए, इसकी कोई गारंटी नही है। आदर्श कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी के द्वारा सड़कों की मरम्मति के साथ-साथ पुलिया की भी मरम्मति व रेलिंग जोड़ने का काम होता रहा है। लेकिन पिछले तीन महीने से इस पुलिए का रेलिंग टूटा पड़ा है। घने कोहरे के कारण दर्जनों बारात की चारपहिया वाहन नाले में गिरते-गिरते बची है। रघुनाथपुर से सीधे पूरब पटना और सीधे पश्चिम जाने पर यूपी का गोरखपुर आएगा इसका कारण पटना व गोरखपुर जाने के लिए सीधा व सुगम/आसान रास्ता होने की वजह से प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों गाड़ियां व हजारों लोग जान जोखिम में डालकर सफर करने को मजबूर है। रघुनाथपुर जैसे सीधे सरपट बाजार में महाजाम लगने का एक मुख्य वजह का कारण पुलिया भी है। स्थानीय दुकानदार भी कम दोषी नही है। दुकानदारों ने फुटपाथ की जमीनों को पुनः अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। जिसका कारण महाजाम लगना लाजिमी है। हालांकि, हटाए गए सरकारी जमीनों पर पुनः कब्जा करने एवं अतिक्रमण को पुनः हटाते हुए अतिक्रमणकारियों पर अर्थदंड लगाने की मांग सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी रामबाबू बैठा से की गई है। जिसपर सकारात्मक आश्वासन मिला है। विधानसभा का चुनाव बीत चुका है, इसलिए उक्त पुलिए से विधायक व अन्य को कोई मतलब अब है नहीं और रही बात शासन व प्रशासन की तो जिस देश मे हर तीसरे महीने पर चुनाव होना हो वहा की प्रशासन पुलिया की चिंता छोड़ पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी में लग गई है।

