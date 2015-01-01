पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसें की आशंका:रघुनाथपुर में जर्जर पुलिया से गुजरते हैं वाहन, हादसा होने की आशंका

रघुनाथपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रघुनाथपुर में दरौली से सिसवन स्टेट हाईवे 57 सड़क पर बाजार स्थित जर्जर पुलिया पर प्रत्येक दिन जान जोखिम में डाल कर सैकड़ो वाहन गुजरती है। जब दरौली, रघुनाथपुर सिसवन मुख्य सड़क की जीरोंद्धार हुआ तब इस सड़क पर पुल का निर्माण नही हुआ। इसे चौड़ी करण किया जो बीते हुए करीब दस वर्ष से अधिक समय गुजर गया। यह मुख्य सड़क पर अंग्रेजो के जबाने की बनी इट से आज पुलिया अपनी बदहाली पर आंसू बहा रहा है। जो उधार को बाट खोज रहा है। कई माह से इस पुल का दक्षिण साइड की रेलिंग टूटने से साइड में प्रत्येक दिन मोटरसाइकिल या साईकिल चालक गिर कर घायल हो जाते है। यह पुल मुख्य बाजार में होने के कारण दोनों साइड की रेलिंग टूटने के कारण प्रतिदिन पुल सिकुडता चला गया। जिसको लेकर जाम की समस्या रघुनाथपुर बाजार में एक बड़ी समस्या बन गई है। जिस कारण बाजार में जाम के कारण सैंकड़ो वाहन घन्टो देर व रेफरल अस्पताल की एम्बुलेंस फसा रहता है। जब कि जिला स्तर से स्थानीय प्रशासन वरीय पदाधिकारी की वाहन सप्ताह में दो से तीन बार गुजर जाती है। जब कि स्थानिय प्रशासन की गाड़ी प्रत्येक दिन गुजरती है। इनके बाद भी किसी की नजर नही पड़ती है। यह मुख्य सड़क यूपी बिहार को जोड़ती है। जो भारी से भरी वाहनों की परिचालन दूर दराज के ट्रक व अन्य हाजारो गाड़िया का आवागमन होती है ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें