सिंचाई का संकट:आवदा कमांड की नहर में रिसाव, खेत भरे, मानपुर क्षेत्र में सिंचाई के लिए पानी नहीं

श्याेपुर6 घंटे पहले
आवदा कमांड क्षेत्र में अजापुरा और नारायणपुरा के बीच नहर में रिसाव के चलते आसपास के खेतों में भरा पानी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जिले में रबी फसल की दूसरी सिंचाई के लिए नहराें में धीमे जल प्रवाह से किसान परेशान

जिले में रबी फसल में दूसरा पानी देने की कवायद में किसान जुटे हुए हैं, लेकिन नहरें परेशानी बढ़ा रही है। चंबल कमांड क्षेत्र में मानपुर क्षेत्र काे सिंचित करने वाली 9 एल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी में पानी बढ़ने से सिंचाई का काम प्रभावित हाे रहा है। मानपुर और जैनी के बीच नहर अभी भी सूखी पड़ी है। पानी के इंतजार में नहर पर टकटकी लगाए बैठे किसानाें की चिंता दिनाेंदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ जिले के आवदा कमांड क्षेत्र में अजापुरा और नारायणपुरा के बीच नहर मेंं पानी के रिसाव से खेताें में पानी भरने के कारण फसल गलने की स्थिति निर्मित हाे रही है।

नारायणपुरा के पास नहर का पानी ओवरफ्लाे हाेने से कई किसानाें के खेताें में चना व मैथी की फसल एक फीट पानी में डूबने के बाद किसानाें ने खुद ही नहर में पानी का बहाव राेकने के लिए मशक्कत की है। उधर सिंचाई अफसराें का कहना है कि नहराें मेें किसानाें की मांग के अनुरूप पानी छाेड़ा जा रहा है। जहां किसानाें काे समस्या है वहां अंतिम छाेर तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए मानीटरिंग बढ़ाई है।

26 एवं 27 एल में धीमे जल प्रवाह से रघुनाथपुर क्षेत्र में किसान चिंतित
रघुनाथपुर क्षेत्र में चंबल नहर की 26 एल एवं 27 एल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी में धीमे जल प्रवाह के कारण किसान परेशान हैं। कई जगह दबंग अवैध रूप से नहर का पानी रोक देते हैं इसलिए अंतिम छोर पर नहरों में पानी आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहा है। किसानों की मांग है कि नहरों के अंतिम छोर तक पानी पहुंचाने के लिए अवरोध हटाने की कार्रवाई चलती रहना चाहिए। किसान शिवचरण रावत, बृजमोहन रावत, रमेश जाटव, रोशन जाटव, कपिल सरदार, जगनू जाटव, रामलखन रावत, बनवारी बाथम, मिथिलेश बाथम ने बताया कि खेतों में पलेवा नहीं होने से बोवनी का काम एक महीना पिछड़ चुका है।

मानपुर सर्कल के 14 गांव में सैकड़ाें बीघा फसल को सिंचाई की जरूरत
गेहूं, सरसाें व चना की फसल की सिंचाई के लिए पानी की मांग बढ़ने के बावजूद मानपुर सर्कल की नहर अंतिम छाेर पर सूखी है। 9 एल शाखा में पानी की जगह सूखी झाड़ियां नजर अा रही है। मानपुर, जैनी, बहरावदा, मैवाड़ा, सरोदा में किसानों को बेसब्री से पानी का इंतजार है। बावड़ी के आगे चलते ही रामेश्वर रोड तक नहर में पानी देखने काे किसान तरस रहे हैं। जैनी के किसानाें ने बताया कि नहर में पानी नहीं मिलने से सैकड़ाें बीघा में खड़ी फसल प्यासी है। यदि समय पर पानी नहीं मिला ताे पैदावार में काफी घाटा होगा।

मांग के अनुसार नहरों में दिया जा रहा है पानी
चंबल कमांड क्षेत्र में 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा रकबे में किसानों ने सिंचाई कर ली है। गेहूं और सरसों की फसल में दूसरी सिंचाई चल रही है। किसानों को मांग के अनुसार नहरों में पानी दिया जा रहा है। हेडपोर्शन पर पानी की मांग के चलते अंतिम छोर पर कुछ स्थानाें से किसानों की शिकायत के बाद मॉनीटरिंग बढ़ाई गई है।
एससी गुप्ता, ईई जल संसाधन विभाग श्योपुर

