प्रदर्शन:भाजपाइयों ने चीनी सामान की होली जलाई प्रदर्शन कर जिनपिंग विरोधी नारेबाजी की

श्याेपुर5 घंटे पहले
चीनी वस्तुओं की होली जलाकर नारेबाजी करते भाजपाई।
  • शहर के कंपनी दरवाजे पर किया प्रदर्शन

भाजपा मंडल कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार काे कंपनी दरवाजे पर चीनी उत्पादों की हाेली जलाई, चाइना के पटाखे एवं इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान का बहिष्कार करने का लाेगाें से आह्वान। इस दाैरान भारतीय सीमा पर गुस्ताखी के लिए चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी कर विरोध जताया।

इस माैके पर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष धारासिंह बंजारा, भाजपा पिछड़ा वर्ग मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष राजू सुमन, मोदी आर्मी के जिलाध्यक्ष कौशल पांचाल, अक्षय सोनी, बंटी सुमन, विमल योगी, संजू आर्य, रामनरेश सुमन, सुभाष बैरवा,विष्णु शर्मा, किशन नागर, श्यामू नागर, नरेश बाथम, मंगल सुमन सहित काफी संख्या में लाेग उपस्थित रहे।

वहीं व्यापारियों ने स्वदेशी अपनाने किया जागरूक
वहीं श्योपुर के बाजार में इस बार चीनी सामान का बहिष्कार करने के लिए व्यापारी वर्ग भी विरोध कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में अिधकांश व्यापारी आमजन से स्वदेशी यानी देश में बना हुआ सामान ही खरीदने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। वहीं इस बार चीन का माल भी बाजार में कम ही दिखाई दे रहा है।

