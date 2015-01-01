पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अव्यवस्था:सड़क पर खड़ी हो रहीं बसें, लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

वीरपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
निर्धारित बस स्टैंड के बजाए एमएस रोड पर खड़ी हो रही बस।
  • पंचायत द्वारा निर्धारित बस स्टैंड पर बसों को बस संचालक नहीं करते खड़ा

श्योपुर-मुरैना हाइवे पर बसे वीरपुर कस्बे में यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए बना बस स्टैंड 13 साल बाद भी शुरू नहीं किया जा सका है। श्योपुर, मुरैना और विजयपुर के लिए कस्बे से गुजरने वाली प्राइवेट बसें एमएस रोड से चलाई जा रही है। बीच सड़क पर बस खड़ी करके सवारी उतारी और बैठाई जाती है।

पंचायत द्वारा वीरपुर में बसों को निर्धारित जगह पर खड़ा करने के लिए वर्ष 2007 में एमएस रोड पर पंचायत की खाली जगह पर बसों को खड़ा करने के लिए जगह चिन्हित की गई थी। पंचायत द्वारा यहां यात्रियों के बैठने के लिए एक छोटा सा यात्री प्रतीक्षालय भी तैयार कराया था, लेकिन बस संचालकों ने आजतक निर्धारित जगह पर बस को खड़ा नहीं किया है।

नतीजा सड़क पर सुबह से दिनभर बसों के खड़े रहने से सामान्य ट्रैफिक में बाधा आती है, लेकिन पंचायत प्रशासन द्वारा निर्धारित बस स्टैंड से बसों का संचालन कराने के प्रति ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। जिम्मेदारों की उदासीनता का खामियाजा आम यात्रियों के साथ ही कस्बेवासियों को परेशानी के रूप में उठाना पड़ता है। बस संचालकों द्वारा कई बार एमएस रोड पर ही सामान को चढ़ाने और उतारने के चलते दिन भर ट्रैफिक जाम जैसी समस्या नजर आती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें