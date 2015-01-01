पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गफलत:सुबह घरवालों ने मरा समझकर जिसकी अंत्येष्टि की, वही लापता युवक शाम को घर लौट आया

बड़ौदा/श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
दिलीप
  • बड़ौदा में मिला था अज्ञात शव, शर्मा परिवार ने अपने लापता बेटे के तौर पर की शिनाख्त

कोतवाली पुलिस को गुरुवार की शाम श्मशानघाट के पास अज्ञात शव पड़ा मिला। यहां रहने वाले बंटी शर्मा ने उसकी शिनाख्त 4-5 दिन से लापता भाई दिलीप के रूप में की और शव का अंतिम संस्कार भी कर दिया। लेकिन शाम को अचानक सारा माजरा तब बदल गया जब लापता युवक सही सलामत घर लौट आया। अब कोतवाली पुलिस से लेकर युवक के परिजन भी इस चूक पर हैरान हैं कि आखिर अज्ञात शव को पहचानने में उनसे चूक कैसे हो गई।

दरअसल गुरुवार की शाम 7 बजे श्मशान घाट के पास एक अज्ञात व्यक्ति का शव पुलिस को मिला। पुलिस ने मृतक की तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दी ताकि उसकी शिनाख्त हो सके। वायरल तस्वीर को देखकर शुक्रवार की सुबह बड़ौदा के बंटी शर्मा ने मृतक को 4-5 दिन से गायब अपना भाई दिलीप बताते हुए पीएम के बाद बॉडी अपने कब्जे में ले ली। पुलिस ने भी अपनी पंचनामा सहित अन्य कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी कर ली। लेकिन रात 8 बजे दिलीप घर लौट आया, जिसे देखकर न सिर्फ आसपड़ोस के बल्कि परिवार के लोग भी चौंक गए।

थाना प्रभारी देवेंद्र कुशवाह का कहना है कि बंटी शर्मा ने डेडबॉडी की पहचान अपने भाई दिलीप के रूप में की थी। उसी के बाद उन्हें शव सौंपा गया। दिलीप जिंदा है। इसकी जानकारी मुझे नहीं है।

मैं तो जिंदा हूं, आपने मार दिया
घर लौटने के बाद दिलीप ने अपने परिजन से कहा कि मुझे मरा समझ कर मेरा अंतिम संस्कार भी कर दिया। जबकि मैं तो जिंदा हूं। दिलीप ने नाराजगी भी जताई पर परिवार ने उसे मना लिया। दिलीप के बारे में बताया गया कि वह मानसिक तौर पर ठीक नहीं है। ऐसे में वह घर से कहीं भी निकल जाता है और कई दिनों तक नहीं लौटता है। इस बार भी वह करीब 4-5 दिनों से लापता था। ऐसे में जो मृतक था वह भी उसी से मिलता जुलता लगा। इसी के फेर में पूरी गड़बड़ी हुई।

