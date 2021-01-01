पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व नमभूमि सप्ताह प्रारंभ:वनाें की लगातार कटाई से बढ़ रहा पर्यावरण काे खतरा: डॉ. राठाैर

श्याेपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • पीजी काॅलेज व गर्ल्स माॅडल काॅलेज में विश्व नमभूमि सप्ताह प्रारंभ

शासकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय एवं शासकीय आदर्श कन्या महाविद्यालय में मंगलवार काे ‘विश्व नम भूमि दिवस’ मनाया गया। इसके साथ ही ‘विश्व नम भूमि सप्ताह’ की शुरुआत की गई। सप्ताह का शुभारंभ करते हुए कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. एसडी राठौर ने कहा कि एक समय था जब हमारे आसपास इतना घना जंगल हुआ करता था कि घर से बाहर निकलने में इंसान को डर लगता था, लेकिन वनों की लगातार कटाई होने के कारण आज पर्यावरण प्रदूषण का खतरा बढ़ता जा रहा है। ईकाे क्लब एवं अन्य पर्यावरणीय संस्थाओं द्वारा लाेगाें में जनजागृति लाने के लिए आयोजन किए जा रहे हैं।

‘मृदा क्षरण की समस्या एवं बचाव’ प्रतियाेगिता में मयंक प्रथम, लक्ष्मी दूसरे और अंकुर तीसरे स्थान पर
काॅलेज में विश्व नम भूमि सप्ताह के पहले दिन ‘मृदा क्षरण की समस्या एवं बचाव’ विषय पर एक भाषण प्रतियोगिता हुई। कुल 62 विद्यार्थियों ने प्रतियोगिता में भाग लिया। जिसमें मयंक पालीवाल ने प्रथम स्थान, लक्ष्मी जाटव ने द्वितीय स्थान एवं अंकुर मेकाले ने तृतीय स्थान प्राप्त किया।

इसके अतिरिक्त पारुल भोला एवं सत्येंद्र त्यागी का भी बहुत अच्छा प्रदर्शन रहा। प्रतियोगिता में प्रो. अजीत सिंह, प्रो. ममता शर्मा एवं प्रो. अर्चना यादव ने निर्णायक की भूमिका निभाई। कार्यक्रम का संचालन एवं आभार प्रदर्शन महाविद्यालय के ईको क्लब प्रभारी डॉ. लक्ष्मीकांत राय ने किया

