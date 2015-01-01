पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

थाना परिसर में खड़े वाहनों में लगाई आग:दराेगा ने निजी बोलेरो बचाई, पुलिस वाहन व स्टाफ की दो बाइक खाक

श्याेपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मानपुर में अज्ञात लोगों ने थाने के आगे जलाई पुलिस की बोलेरो गाड़ी।
  • मानपुर थाना की तड़के साढ़े तीन बजे की घटना
  • पुलिस काे रंजिशन पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगाने का शक, अज्ञात पर केस दर्ज

अपराधियाें ने पुलिस काे चुनौती देते हुए शुक्रवार काे मानपुर थाना परिसर में खड़ी गश्ती दल की बोलेरो कार समेत दाे बाइकों में आग लगा दी। घटना तड़के करीब 3.30 बजे की है। थाने के ठीक सामने खड़ी पुलिस की बोलेरो में आग के साथ वायर जलकर आपस में मिलने से हार्न बजने की आवाज सुनकर ड्यूटी पर तैनात संतरी ने आसपास क्वार्टर में साे रहे पुलिसकर्मियों काे जगाया। इस दाैरान थाना प्रभारी ने आग में जलती हुई निजी बोलेरो कार काे खुद ही चलाकर बचा लिया। एक आरक्षक की मोटरसाइकिल भी बचा ली गई। जबकि पुलिस विभाग की एक बोलेरो गाड़ी और आरक्षकों की दाे मोटरसाइकिल पूरी तरह जल गई।

आग किसने और क्याें लगाई ,इसका पता नहींं लग सका है। घटना के बाद एसपी, एडिशनल एसपी और एसडीओपी मौैके पर पहुंचे। पुलिस काे इसमें रंजिशन पेट्रोल डालकर आग लगाने का शक है। तीन वाहन जलने से कुल 7 लाख रुपए का नुकसान मानते हुए पुलिस ने अज्ञात आराेपी के खिलाफ आगजनी और शासकीय संपत्ति काे नुकसान पहुंचाने की शिकायत दर्ज कर ली है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू करते हुए संदिग्ध युवकों से पूछताछ की है। थाना प्रभारी शिवराम कंसाना ने शीघ्र अपराधी का पता लगाकर गिरफ्तार करने की बात कही है।

सूचना मिलते ही दाैड़ी पुलिस अफसरों की गाड़ी
मानपुर थाना परिसर में तीन वाहनों में आग लगाने की सूचना पर सबसे पहले एसडीओपी टीआर मालवीय मौैके पर पहुंचे। सुबह 8 बजे मौैके पर जाकर एसडीओपी मालवीय ने माैका मुआयना किया। इसके कुछ देर बाद एडिशनल एसपी पीएल कुर्वे भी पहुंच गए। जबकि दाेपहर 12 बजे एसपी संपत उपाध्याय मानपुर थाने पर पहुंंचे। उन्होंने अपराधी का पता लगाने के लिए थाना प्रभारी काे निर्देश दिए।

जलती बोलेरो में वायरिंग से अचानक बजा हार्न सुनकर नींद से जागी पुलिस
मानपुर थाना परिसर में सुबह करीब साढ़े तीन बजे जिस समय शरारती तत्वाें ने वाहनों में आग लगाई उस समय पुलिसकर्मी अपने क्वार्टर में गहरी नींद में साे रहे थे। थाने के ठीक आगे खड़ी पुलिस की बोलेरो गाड़ी में आग फैलने के साथ वायर जलकर आपस में भिड़ने से गाड़ी का हार्न बज उठा। हार्न की आवाज सुनकर ड्यूटी पर तैनात एक संतरी थाने के आफिस से बाहर आया। उसने शाेर मचाकर टीआई और आसपास क्वार्टर में साे रहे पुलिसकर्मियों काे जगाया। जब पुलिसकर्मी बाहर निकले ताे थाने के आगे दाे बोलेरो गाड़ी तथा दाे मोटरसाइकिल जल रही थी। वहीं एक अन्य मोटरसाइकिल थाने के पीछे आरक्षक के क्वार्टर के आगे जलती हुई नजर आई।

निजी बोलेरो गाड़ी में आग देख सब इंस्पेक्टर शिवराम कंसाना ने आव देखा न ताव और अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर जलती हुई गाड़ी काे ड्राइव करके 50 मीटर दूर ले गए । अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों की मदद से रेत मिट्टी व पानी डालकर बोलेरो व एक बाइक की आग बुझा ली गई। थानेदार की बोलेरो के टायर जल गए ताे आरक्षक की बाइक का सिर्फ सीट कवर ही जला है। लेकिन पुलिस की बोलेरो सहित अन्य दाे बाइकों में आग की लपटें तेज हाेने से स्टाफ के लाेग दूर खड़े हाेकर देखते रह गए।

पुलिस की किसी कार्रवाई से चिढ़कर लगाई हाेगी आग
थाना परिसर में खड़े वाहनों पर पेट्रोल डालकर लगाई आग तेजी से भड़की। वायरिंग से बोलेरो गाड़ी का हार्न बजने पर इस बारे में पता चला। मेरी निजी गाड़ी काे जलते देख मैंने खुद ड्राइव करके बचाया। पुलिस विभाग की बोलेरो तथा दाे आरक्षकों की मोटरसाइकिलों में आग काफी फैल चुकी थी। पुलिस की किसी कार्रवाई से खुन्नस खाए व्यक्ति ने यह आग लगाई हाेगी।
शिवराम कंसाना, थाना प्रभारी मानपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें