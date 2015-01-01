पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी 25 को:25 को जागेंगे देव, 5 माह बाद शुरू होंगे विवाह, इस महीने सिर्फ 3 मुहूर्त

  • तुलसी सालिगराम विवाह के साथ फिर गूूंजेगी शहनाई

देवउठनी एकादशी पर 25 नवंबर को मंदिरों में देव जागरण होगा। देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए शहर के मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। शहर में इस दिन तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह सहित कई मांगलिक आयोजन होंगे। इसी के साथ अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्याें पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी ग्यारस के दिन भगवान विष्णु जी की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ यह खुलेगा।

देव उठने के साथ शुरू हाेने वाले सहालग सीजन में शादी के लिए 8 लग्न और शुभ मुहूर्त है। 11 दिसंबर काे शादी के लिए अंतिम मुहूर्त रहेगा। इसके बाद फिर से मांगलिक कार्याें पर रोक लग जाएगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने व मलमास लगने के कारण होगा। वहीं 16 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी और 15 मार्च काे फुलेरा दौज का अबूझ मुहूर्त रहेगा।

2021 में 25 अप्रैल को विवाह का पहला मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषाचार्य दिनेशचंद्र शास्त्री ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से खरमास जिसे मलमास भी कहते है, शुरू हो जाएगा, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। मलमास में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते हैं। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा।गुरु ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा।

इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। नए साल में 25 अप्रैल 2021 को साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा। तभी शादियां व शुभ कार्य शुरू होंगे। तब तक लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे।

व्यापारियों को सालभर रहता है सहालग का इंतजार
कोरोनाकाल में पिछले 8 महीने से सामाजिक और धार्मिक आयोजनों का दायरा सीमित होने से बाजार खासा प्रभावित हुआ है। देवउठनी और अक्षय तृतीया के सहालग सीजन का दुकानदारों को सालभर इंतजार रहता है। 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक होने वाली शादियों के लिए व्यापारियों ने स्टॉक मंगा लिया है। इस सहालग सीजन में करीब 5 करोड़ का कारोबार होने का अनुमान है।
शम्भूदयाल गुप्ता, अध्यक्ष, जिला व्यापारी संघ श्योपुर

15 दिसंबर से फिर बंद हो जाएंगे विवाह
15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी तक मलमास चलेगा। 17 जनवरी से 15 फरवरी के बीच देव गुरु अस्त रहेंगे। यह पूरा क्रम जनवरी से लेकर मार्च तक चलेगा। इसके बाद 25 अप्रैल से ही विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त होंगे।

2020 के विवाह मुहूर्त
नवंबर: 25, 27 और 30 दिसंबरः 1, 7, 9, 10, 11
2021 के विवाह मुहूर्त
अप्रैल: 25, 26, 27, 28, 30 मई: 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31 जूनः 5, 6, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28, 30 जुलाई: 1, 2, 3, 7, 15, 18

