गणतंत्र दिवस आज:पहली बार शहर में किसान निकालेंगे ट्रैक्टर परेड, जैदा मंडी में करेंगे सभा

  • मुख्य समारोह वीर सावरकर स्टेडियम में सुबह 9 बजे से, फिर दोपहर 12 बजे से ट्रैक्टर परेड

26 जनवरी काे गणतंत्र दिवस पर जिले का मुख्य समाराेह वीर सावरकर स्टेडियम में हाेगा। यहां बताैर मुख्य अतिथि कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव सुबह 9 बजे ध्वजाराेहण करेंगे। इसके बाद वे परेड की सलामी लेंगे। इसके साथ ही गणतंत्र दिवस पर पहली बार शहर में किसान तिरंगा ट्रैक्टर परेड भी निकलेगी।

केेंद्रीय कृषि सुधार कानून के विराेध में संयुक्त किसान माेर्चा के बैनर तले यह ट्रैक्टर परेड खाताैली तिराहे से शुरू हाेकर शहर के मुख्य मार्ग से हाेते हुए जैदा कृषि उपज मंडी मैदान पहुंंचेगी। यहां सभा भी होगी। यह पहली बार है कि जिले में गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड निकाली जाएगी। जिला प्रशासन ने इस ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए सशर्त अनुमति दे दी है। इसके साथ ही कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए पुख्ता प्रबंध किए हैं।

प्रशासन की ओर से किसान संगठनाें के साथ बैठक में तय नियम निर्देशाें के अनुसार ट्रैक्टर परेड दाेपहर 12 से पहले शहर की सीमा में प्रवेश नहीं करेगी। परेड के दाैरान मार्ग में अनुुशासन, यातायात और शांति व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी स्वयं किसान संगठनाें की रहेगी। काेराेना गाइड लाइन का पालन करने के साथ ही परेड में शामिल सभी किसानाें काे मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य हाेगा। किसान संयुक्त माेर्चा ने भी टाइम टू टाइम परेड के लिए नियम व निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

कार्यक्रमों में गाइड लाइन का पालन

वीर सावरकर स्टेडियम में होने वाले मुख्य समारोह से पहले सुबह 8 बजे सभी सरकारी कार्यालयाें पर विभाग प्रमुख ध्वजाराेहण करेंगे। शासकीय और अशासकीय शिक्षण संस्थाओं पर भी झंडावंदन किया जाएगा। काेराेना गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग काे प्राथमिकता में रखकर देशभक्ति सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयोजित हाे सकेंगे।

एक हजार ट्रैक्टर और तीन हजार किसान शामिल होने का दावा

ट्रैक्टर परेड के जैदा कृषि उपज मंडी मैदान में पहुुंचने के बाद यहां किसानों की एक बैठक होगी। यहां किसानों का सहभोज भी रखा गया है। किसान संगठन ने 100 गांव का दाैरा करने के बाद साेमवार काे तैयारियाें काे अंतिम रूप दिया। जिलाध्यक्ष राधेश्याम मीणा ने परेड में 1000 ट्रैक्टर और लगभग 3 हजार किसानाें के शामिल हाेने का दावा किया है।

परेड के लिए किस क्षेत्र के ट्रैक्टर कहां इकट्ठे हाेंगे

बड़ाैदा, मऊ, जानपुरा, प्रेमसर, ननावद व नागदा क्षेत्र से अाने वाले सभी ट्रैक्टर सुबह 10 बजे तक खाताैली तिराहे पर एकत्रित हाेंगे। इसके बाद सुबह 11 बजे काॅलेज के लिए रवाना हाेंगे।

मानपुर, दांतरदा, सोंई, रायपुरा क्षेत्र के ट्रैक्टर जाटखेड़ा पेट्रोल पंप के पास सुबह 10 बजे तक इकट्ठे हाेंगे। यहां से सुबह 11 बजे काॅलेज की तरफ बढ़ेंगे।

ढोढर, हीरापुर, चक बमूलिया क्षेत्र से आने वाले ट्रैक्टर चंबल कैनाल राेड पर कलारना के पास एकत्रित हाेंगे। यहां से काॅलेज पहुंचकर परेड में शामिल हाेंगे।

यह दिशा-निर्देश

ट्रैक्टर के आगे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज तिरंगा मजबूती के साथ बांधना है। किसान संगठन के ध्वज तिरंगे के पीछे लगे रहेंगे। ट्रैक्टरों को पंक्तिबद्ध और बहुत ही कम गति में चलाना है। शामिल ट्रैक्टरों में डीजे साउंड पर किसान क्रांति के गीत बजते रहेंगे।

