पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कीट का प्रकोप:पहली बार गेहूं की फसल पर माहू, बालियां निकलते ही रस चूसने से नहीं बनेगा दाना

श्याेपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साेईंकलां, ददूनी, दांतरदा व मानपुर क्षेत्र में माहू कीट प्रकोप से किसानों की चिंता बढ़ी

विपरीत मौैसम के असर से आमतौर पर कीट के प्रकोप से सुरक्षित मानी जाने वाली गेहूं की फसल में पहली बार माहू ने हमला कर दिया है। जिले के प्रमुख गेहूं उत्पादक क्षेत्र के ग्राम साेईंकलां, जलालपुरा, ददूनी, दांतरदा व मानपुर क्षेत्र में खेतों में बालियां निकलते ही माहू कीट लगने से किसान सकते में आ गए हैं। क्षेत्रीय किसानों ने गुरुवार काे माहू कीट से प्रभावित गेहूं की फसल के नमूने कृषि वैज्ञानिकों काे दिखाए।

किसानों का कहना है कि गेहूं में इस समय बालियां निकलने का दाैर चल रहा है। इस स्टेज पर बाली में लग रहा कीट दूध चूस लेता है। कई खेतों में 15 से 20 प्रतिशत गेहूं की फसल माहू कीट से प्रभावित हाे गई है और कीट प्रकोप तेजी से फैल रहा है। परेशान किसानों ने अपने स्तर पर बचाव के जतन शुरू कर दिए हैं।

उधर तराई वाले इलाके में रबी की अन्य प्रमुख फसलाें के अलावा सब्जी और फलदार पाैधाें काे पाला मारने की स्थिति भी देखने में आ रही है। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. लाखनसिंह गुर्जर ने गुरुवार काे किसानों काे जैविक तरीके से कीट प्रकोप पर काबू पाने के तरीके बताए हैं। जिलेभर में 1 लाख 54 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसलें है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 90 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में गेहूं की फसल खड़ी है।

फसल का हरा रंग हल्का, फूल झड़े और फली पर धब्बे, ताे पड़ा है पाला
जिले के तराई व निचले इलाके में शीतलहर एवं पाले से रबी की फसलों के अलावा सब्जी और फलदार पाैधाें में नुकसान की शिकायत देखने में आ रही है। कृ़षि विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि पाले के लक्षण है कि इसके प्रभाव से फसल का हरा रंग हल्का और फूल झड़ने लगते हैं। पत्तियों का रंग मिट्टी के रंग जैसा दिखता है। ऐसे में पाैधों के पत्ते सड़ने से बैक्टीरिया जनित बीमारियां पनपने का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। फल के ऊपर धब्बे पड़ जाते हैं व स्वाद भी ख़राब हो जाता है।

कृषि अधिकारी की सलाह: तिलहन की फसल में गंधक अम्ल छिड़कें
कृषि विस्तार अधिकारी आरके दीक्षित ने बताया कि तिलहन की फसलों में गंधक अम्ल (सल्फर) 0.1% का छिड़काव शाम के समय करें। इसके लिए 1 लीटर गंधक अम्ल को 1000 लीटर पानी में घोलकर एक हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में छिड़काव करें। इसका असर 15 दिनों तक रहता है। डाइमिथाईल सल्फोऑक्साइड (डीएमएसओ) नामक रसायन 75 ग्राम प्रति 1000 लीटर पानी में घोलकर 10-15 दिन के अंतराल में आधा-आधा दो बार छिड़काव कर दें।

कीट प्रकोप का जायजा लेकर किसानों को बताएंगे उपचार
गेहूं की फसल में माहू कीट लगने की सूचनाएं किसानों ने दी है। गेहूं की बालियाें में माहू लगने की स्थिति पहली बार सुनने मेंं आई है। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र से विशेषज्ञों की टीम मैदानी भ्रमण करके प्रभावित फसल का जायजा लेने के बाद किसानों काे बचाव तथा उपचार की जानकारी देगी। सामान्यत: माहू कीट सरसों की फसल मेंं लगता है। इस बार माहू कीट का हमला गेहूं की फसल पर पहली बार हुआ है।
डाॅ. लाखन सिंह गुर्जर, प्रभारी, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र बड़ाैदा

किसान बाेले- बालियाें से दूध चूस रहा माहू कीट, अब नहीं बनेगा दाना
ग्राम जलालपुरा के किसान गुरविंदर सिंह ने अपने खेत में माहू कीट से प्रभावित गेहूं की फसल के नमूने गुरुवार काे कृषि विशेषज्ञों काे दिखाए। गुरविंदर सिंह का कहना है कि आम ताैर पर माहू कीट सरसों की फसल में लगता है, लेकिन इस बार पहली बार गेहूं की फसल में भी इस कीट ने हमला कर दिया है। गेहूं की बालियां निकलते ही यह कीट दूध(रस) चूस लेता है, इस कारण कीड़े की खाई हुई बालियाेंं में दाना नहीं बनेगा। जिससे पैदावार 30 से 35 प्रतिशत तक कम हाे सकती है। यदि कीट पर नियंत्रण नहीं हुआ ताे किसानों काे भारी नुकसान हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें