कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में चार नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले, राहत: आठ मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर गए

श्याेपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1061 पर पहुंची

जिले में जीआरएमसी और जिला अस्पताल की ट्रूनेट मशीन से मंगलवार को 127 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच की गई। इसमें 4 मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। संक्रमित मरीज बनवाड़ा, नपा ऑफिस के पीछे, नयापुरा और शहर के वार्ड नंबर 10 में मिले हैं। राहत भरी खबर यह भी है कि संक्रमित मरीजों से ज्यादा मरीजों को मंगलवार को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जिले में अब तक 1061 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं।

जीआरएमसी में मंगलवार को 86 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच की गई। इनमें 85 मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई। जबकि बनवाड़ा निवासी सीताराम रजक (40) को कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। वहीं जिला अस्पताल की ट्रूनेट मशीन में की गई 41 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में 38 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। वहीं नगर पालिका के पीछे रहने वालीं 8 वर्षीय बालिका प्राची गौर को कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ है। इनके अलावा नयापुरा निवासी हरदेव आदिवासी (68) और शहर के वार्ड नंबर 10 में रहने वालीं निशा शर्मा (50) को भी कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई। तीनों ही मरीजों का जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में इलाज चल रहा है। वहीं 8 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया।

