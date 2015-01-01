पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यूनियन की सीएमओ से मांग:ठंड से बचने सफाईकर्मियों काे दें गर्म वर्दी

श्याेपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीएमओ को ज्ञापन देते सफाई मजदूर यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष।
  • सफाई मजदूर यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ने सीएमओ काे साैंपा ज्ञापन

मैडम, शहर में सुबह और रात काे सफाई करने वाले कर्मचारी ठंड से ठिठुरने काे मजबूर है। नगरपालिका के अधीन कार्यरत सफाईकर्मियाें काे पिछले 10 साल से गर्म वर्दी नहीं मिली है। माैसम विभाग द्वारा इस बार कड़ाके की ठंड के आसार काे देखते हुए नगरपालिका सभी सफाईकर्मियाें काे शीघ्र ऊनी वर्दी उपलब्ध कराने की व्यवस्था करें। यह बात अखिल भारतीय सफाई मजदूर कांग्रेस ट्रेड यूनियन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष महावीर कुमार वाल्मीकि ने गुरुवार काे मुख्य नगरपालिका अधिकारी मिनी अग्रवाल को ज्ञापन देते हुए कही।

सफाई कामगार नेता एवं यूनियन के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वाल्मीकि ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि स्वच्छता लीग 2021 की तैयारी के लिए नगरपालिका द्वारा शहर में सुबह और रात काे दाे बार सफाई कराई जा रही है। निकाय के कर्मचारियों को रोज सुबह 5 बजे ठंड में सड़क पर निकलकर साफ- सफाई करनी पड़ती है। अभी से सर्दी असर दिखाने के कारण सफाई कर्मचारी काम करते समय ठिठुरन महसूस करते हैं। स्वच्छता मिशन के तहत नगरपालिका काे साढ़े तीन कराेड़ रुपए का बजट दिया गया है।

इसके बावजूद सफाई कर्मियाें के पास गर्म ऊनी वर्दी नहीं है। नगरपालिका में पदस्थ सभी कर्मचारियों को ठंड से सुरक्षा के लिए गर्म ऊनी कपड़े की वर्दी सिलवाने की मांग अखिल भारतीय समाई मजदूर कांग्रेस ट्रेड यूनियन ने की है। सीएमओ अग्रवाल ने कर्मचारियाें काे शीघ्र वर्दी दिलाने का आश्वासन यूनियन के नेताओं काे दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें