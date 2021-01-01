पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हड़ताल खत्म:7 दिन में आरोपियों को पकड़ने के आश्वासन पर खोला बाजार

विजयपुर/श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारी बोले- सात दिन में आरोपी पकड़कर लाए तो उसको 11 हजार का देंगे नकद इनाम
  • मामला विजयपुर में हुई व्यापारी के साथ लूट का, एसपी ने जांच के लिए भेजी स्पेशल टीम

विजयपुर में 25 जनवरी को हुई लूट की घटना के बाद चार दिन तक चली व्यापारियों की हड़ताल शुक्रवार को दोपहर बाद खत्म हो गई। पुलिस ने व्यापारियों को लूट और चोरी के मामले में फरार आरोपियों को सात दिन में पकड़ने का आश्वासन दिया है, जबकि जांच के लिए ग्वालियर और श्योपुर से 14 लोगों की टीम भी विजयपुर पहुंच गई। उधर, सात दिन में आरोपियों को पकड़ने पर व्यापारियों ने पुलिस को 11 हजार रुपए इनाम दिए जाने की घोषणा की।

विजयपुर में लूट की घटना के विरोध में 4 दिन से जारी व्यापारियों की अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल के बाद शुक्रवार को व्यापारियों ने क्रमिक हड़ताल शुरू करते हुए गांधी-चौक पर धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू किया। दोपहर 12 बजे से दोपहर तीन बजे तक चले धरना-प्रदर्शन, क्रमिक हड़ताल के दौरान गांधी चौक पर एसडीओपी निर्भय सिंह के साथ पुलिस बल भी पहुंचा।

एसडीओपी ने व्यापारियों से धरना प्रदर्शन और क्रमिक हड़ताल खत्म किए जाने की मांग करते हुए बाजार खोलने की मांग की। पुलिस के आश्वासन पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर रहे संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष मनोज खजांची ने क्रमिक हड़ताल खत्म करने के साथ अनिश्चितकालीन बाजार बंद को खत्म करने की घोषणा कर दी।

वहीं शुक्रवार को विजयपुर आईजी द्वारा गठित 5 लोगों की विशेष जांच टीम भी जांच करने के लिए विजयपुर भेजी गई। जिसमें 1 एसआई और 4 आरक्षक शामिल हैं। यह टीम सीसीटीवी के साथ गोपनीय सूत्रों की जांच करेगी। वहीं श्योपुर से एसपी संपत उपाध्याय ने भी 1 एसआई, 2 एसआई सहित 10 आरक्षकों का बल भी लूट की घटना की जांच के लिए विजयपुर भेजा है। यह टीमें लूट और चोरी की घटना की जांच करेंगी।

आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए जांच चल रही है
^आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए जांच की जा रही है। विजयपुर के अलावा जिले व ग्वालियर का विशेष जांच दल भी यहां पहुंच गया है। व्यापारियों को सात दिन के अंदर आरोपियों को पकड़ने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसके बाद व्यापारियों ने बाजार को खोल दिया।
निर्भय सिंह अलावा, एसडीओपी, विजयपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser