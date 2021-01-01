पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दुकान बंद कर रहे व्यापारी की आंखों में मिर्ची झोंकी फिर कट्टा अड़ाकर गले की चेन लूटी, व्यापारियों ने थाना घेरा

विजयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विजयपुर थाना क्षेत्र के मंडी में बाइक पर सवार होकर आए दो नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने दुकान बंद कर घर जा रहे व्यापारी की आंखों में मिर्ची झोंकी फिर कट्टा अड़ाकर सोने की चेन लूट ली। घटना सोमवार की शाम साढ़े सात बजे की है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशित व्यापारी वर्ग ने रात 9 बजे विजयपुर थाने का घेराव कर दिया और पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी भी की, हालाकिं व्यापारियों ने पुलिस को 24 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम दिया और वापस लौट गए।

जानकारी के अनुसार, विजयपुर के मंडी क्षेत्र में रहने वाले किराना थोक व्यापारी संतोष सिंहल सोमवार की शाम 7 बजे अपनी दुकान को बंद कर रहे थे तभी पीछे से बाइक पर सवार होकर आए दो नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने उनकी आंखों में मिर्ची झोंक दी। संतोष ने इससे बचने के लिए जब दोनों बदमाशों पर झपट्टा मारा तो बदमाशों ने उनके ऊपर कट्टा तान दिया और संतोष के गले में पहनी सोने की चैन को खींच लिया। सोने की चेन करीब ढाई तोले से अधिक की बताई गई है जिसकी कीमत करीब 1 लाख रुपए से अधिक की आंकी गई है।

घटना के बाद आक्रोशित व्यापारी वर्ग ने मंडी से लेकर विजयपुर थाने तक पुलिस के खिलाफ पैदल मार्च निकाला और थाने का घेराव करते हुए पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि विजयपुर क्षेत्र में एक के बाद एक चोरी और लूट की घटनाएं हो रही है। लेकिन पुलिस ना तो चोरी करने वाले चोरों का कोई सुराग लगा सकी है और ना ही लूट करने वाले किसी लुटेरे को पकड़ सकी है। बीते सप्ताह एसडीएम बंगले के सामने हुई दुकान से करीब 1 लाख रुपए से अधिक का माल चोरी होने के बाद भी पुलिस ने अबतक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। पुलिस ने संतोष की शिकायत पर आवेदन लिया और अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। उधर, व्यापारियों ने पुलिस को 24 घंटे के अंदर लुटेरों को पकड़ने अल्टीमेटम दिया है। लुटेरों के नहीं पकड़े जाने पर आंदोलन के लिए चेताया है।

मामला दर्ज कर लिया है

घटना के बाद हम तत्‍काल ही मौके पर पहुंच गए थे। मौका मुआयना किया है। साथ ही संतोष की शिकायत के बाद हमने अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ लूट की धाराओं में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए टीम भी लगा दी है। जल्द ही आरोपी हमारी गिरफ्त में होंगे।

-संतोष पटैरिया, टीआई, विजयपुर

