हादसा:कूड़े के ढेर में लगी आग की चपेट में आने से प्लास्टिक का पेशाबघर जला

श्याेपुरएक घंटा पहले
आग से जला प्लास्टिक का शौचालय।

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान के तहत गंदगी मुक्त बनाने के उदेश्य से बानमोर कस्बे के सिंधिया मार्केट में नगरपालिका द्वारा लगाए गए प्लास्टिक के पेशाबघर आग से जल कर राख हो गए। पास ही में पड़े कूड़े के ढेर में आग लगने के कारण प्लास्टिक के पेशाबघर में आग लग गई। स्थानीय दुकानदारों द्वारा बताया गया है कि सर्विस रोड पर सफाई कर्मचारी पेशाबघर के पास ही कचरे का ढेर लगा देते हैं, जो जेसीबी द्वारा सुबह 11 बजे तक उठता है। जब तक बदबू आती रहती है।

मंगलवार को कचरे के ढेर में आग लग गई, जो पास ही प्लास्टिक के पेशाबघर तक पहुंच गई और आग से शौचालय जल गया। बानमोर हाईवे रोड सिंधिया मार्केट स्थित ₹60 हजार रुपए की लागत से बना पेशाबघर नगर परिषद सफाई कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के कारण धू-धू कर जल कर राख हो गया। मंगलवार को सुबह करीब 10 बजे नगर परिषद सफाई कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही के कारण पेशाबघर जलकर राख हो गया।

विदित हुआ है कि नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारियों द्वारा सुबह कस्बे में झाड़ू लगाकर कचरे को एकत्रित कर उसमें आग लगा दी, जिस कारण सिंधिया मार्केट के सामने रखा ₹60 हजार रुपए की लागत से बना पेशाब घर धू-धू कर जल गया। लोगों द्वारा पुलिस को सूचना करने पर पुलिस ने फायर ब्रिगेड बुलाकर आग पर काबू पाया, लेकिन तब तक पेशाब घर जलकर राख हो गया।

