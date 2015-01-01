पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Sheopur
  • Preparations To Bring Sheopur To Madhya Pradesh's Tourism Map With Homestay Scheme, Question: Where Will Foreign Tourists Bring

होम स्टे योजना:होमस्टे योजना से श्योपुर को मप्र के पर्यटन नक्शे पर लाने की तैयारी, सवाल: विदेशी सैलानी लाएंगे कहां से

श्याेपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में पर्यटकों को लुभाने के लिए प्रशासन ने मप्र पर्यटक विभाग के माध्यम से शुरू कराई होम स्टे योजना

प्रशासन ने पर्यटन क्षेत्र में श्योपुर को आगे बढ़ाने की अच्छी पहल की, लेकिन इसमें खड़े हो रहे सवालों के जवाब प्रशासन के पास भी नहीं है। पर्यटन क्षेत्र में आगे लाने के लिए प्रशासन ने पर्यटन विभाग के अफसरों के साथ शुक्रवार को कार्यशाला की। इसमें होम स्टे योजना की शुरुआत की गई। जिसमें विदेशी सैलानियों को श्योपुर के गांवों में ठहरने को लेकर बताया गया।

कलेक्टोरेट में हुई कार्यशाला में पर्यटन विभाग के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर प्रशांत छिरौलिया ने बताया कि होम स्टे योजना में लोग पर्यटन विभाग में अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराए। इसमें विभाग के नियमों के तहत विदेशी सैलानी उनके घरों में रुकेंगे और एक तय किराया उन्हें देंगे। इससे लोगों को रोजगार भी मिलेगा और श्योपुर पर्यटन के पटल पर भी आ जाएगा। इसके तहत पर्यटन विभाग की पोर्टल पर श्योपुर को भी अंकित कर दिया जाएगा। लेकिन विदेशी सैलानी यहां क्यों और कैसे आएंगे, इस पर पर्यटन विभाग के अफसर भी कोई जवाब नहीं दे पाए। श्योपुर के कूनो नेशनल पार्क में भी वर्तमान में सालभर के भीतर 5 विदेशी सैलानी भी नहीं पहुंच रहे है। इसका कारण है न तो कूनो नेशनल पार्क में शेर है और न ही बाघ। इसके अलावा श्योपुर में ऐसी कोई ऐतिहासिक धरोहर भी प्रशासन संजोकर नहीं रख सका है, जिसे देखने विदेशी सैलानी यहां आ सके। ऐसे में शुरु होने से पहले ही यह योजना दम तोड़ती नजर आ रही है।

प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में भी चालू है होम स्टे योजना: पर्यटन विभाग की होम स्टे योजना प्रदेश के लगभग आधे से ज्यादा जिलों में चल रही है, जहां पुरानी इमारतों को संजोकर रखा गया है। ऐसे में ज्यादातर विदेशी सैलानी यही पहुंच रहे है और होम स्टे के तहत गांवों में रुक भी रहे है।

बैठक में नहीं किया सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन: बैठक में यहां मास्क का उपयोग तो लोगों ने किया लेकिन अफसरों ने यहां सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं किया। नतीजा बैठक के दौरान कलेक्टर सभागार में लोग एक-दूसरे से सटकर बैठे रहे और योजना के बारे में जानते रहे।

5 साल में 100 विदेशी पर्यटक भी नहीं पहुंचे कूनो नेशनल पार्क
श्योपुर के कूनो नेशनल पार्क में गिर के शेर व बाघ-चीता न होने का भी असर है कि बीते 5 सालों में यहां 100 विदेशी पर्यटक भी नहीं पहुंचे है। जबकि पड़ोसी जिले राजस्थान के सवाई-माधौपुर में हजारों विदेशी पर्यटक हर साल पहुंचते है। शिवपुरी के टाइगर रिजर्व, दतिया के पास ओरछा व ग्वालियर तक विदेशी सैलानी आते है। विदेशी सैलानियों को श्योपुर आना पसंद नहींं है। क्योंकि यहां उन इमारतों व इतिहास को ही प्रशासन संजोकर नहीं रख सका है, जिसे जानकर सैलानी यहां का रुख कर सके।

होम स्टे में रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू
^विभाग की होम स्टे योजना को लेकर श्योपुर प्रशासन के बुलावे पर हम आए हैं। पर्यटन विभाग के1. पोर्टल पर अब तक श्योपुर अंकित नहीं है, जिसे हम इस योजना के माध्यम से पोर्टल पर अपडेट करेंगे। विदेशी सैलानी यहां गांवों में निवासरत लोगों के घरों में रुकेंगे। यह योजना प्रदेश के अन्य जिलों में चल रही है। पर्यटक लाने के लिए भी प्रशासन ही कोई रास्ता निकालेगा।
प्रशांत छिरोलिया, प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर, मप्र पर्यटन विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें