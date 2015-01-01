पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम आवास:पक्के घर की आस में कच्चे मकान ढहा दिए, अब 15 माह से किस्त अटकने से अपना घर का सपना अधूरा

श्याेपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रधानमंत्री आवास की सूची में नाम जुड़ने के बाद भी क़िस्त नहीं मिलने की शिकायत लेकर शनिवार को नगरपालिका दफ्तर पहुंचे वार्ड 17 के आदिवासी।
  • नपा का 5000 आवास का लक्ष्य, डीपीआर बनी 3232 की, सिर्फ 900 आवास हुए बनने शुरू
  • सूची में नाम आने के बाद भी खाते में नहीं डाली राशि, सीएमओ का तर्क- शासन से नहीं मिला पैसा

शहरी क्षेत्र में बेघर परिवारों का अपने घर का सपना सरकारी फाइलाें में उलझकर रह गया है। केंद्र सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना लॉन्च हाेने के साथ ही श्योपुर में नगर पालिका काे 5000 मकान बनाने का लक्ष्य दिया गया। लेकिन 7 सूचियों में केवल 3232 आवास काे मंजूरी मिली है।

इनमें भी सिर्फ 900 हितग्राहियों के आवास बनने शुरू हुए हैं। अगली किस्त अटकने से यह आवास अधूरे पड़े हैं। जबकि 2332 हितग्राहियों काे आवास मंजूर हाेने के 15 महीने से खाते में पहली किस्त आने का इंतजार है। पीएम आवास की लिस्ट में नाम आने के बाद सैकडों हितग्राही किस्त के लिए नगरपालिका दफ्तर के चक्कर काट रहे हैं।

शहर के वार्ड 17 से शनिवार काे नगरपालिका पहुंचे आदिवासियों ने अपना दुखड़ा सुनाया। इन लोगों का दर्द है कि दाे साल पहले लिस्ट में नाम आने पर पक्का मकान बनने का सपना दिखाकर नपा अधिकारियों ने उनके कच्चे छप्परपोश घर गिरवा दिए थे। लेकिन उन्हें आज तक एक भी किस्त नहीं मिली है। जबकि उनके बाद आवेदन करने वाले वार्ड 17 के संपन्न परिवारों काे किस्त मिलने के साथ ही आवास बनने का काम भी शुरू हाे गया।

वहीं इससे पहले शुक्रवार काे भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा ने वार्ड 16 और 17 के ऐसे हितग्राहियों की सूची नपा सीएमओ काे साैंपी जिनके नाम अगस्त 2019 काे जारी हुई लिस्ट में जुड़ने केे साथ ही सत्यापन हाेने के बावजूद किस्त नहीं मिली है। किस्त मिलने में हो रही देरी को लेकर आक्रोशित लोगों ने आवास के एवज में पैसे मांगने की भी शिकायतें की है।

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में गड़बड़ी का मामला राजनीतिक रंग भी लेता जा रहा है। श्योपुर से कांग्रेस विधायक बाबू जंडेल सिंह मीणा ने शहरी क्षेत्र में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में धांधली का मुद्दा विधानसभा में उठाने की बात कही है। वहीं इस संबंध में मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी मिनी अग्रवाल का कहना है कि आवास के लिए शासन से पैसा नहीं मिलने के कारण समस्या आ रही है।

योजना के तहत पहली तीन डीपीआर में शामिल हितग्राहियों काे ही मिली आवास की किस्त
प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत शहरी क्षेत्र से 5 हजार से अधिक लोगों ने आवेदन फार्म भरे हैं। नगर पालिका द्वारा योजना के तहत 7 सूचियों में 3232 आवास की डीपीआर मंजूर की गई है। इनमें पहली डीपीआर में 334, 191 और 375 वाली लिस्ट में जुड़े कुल 900 हितग्राहियों काे ही किस्त दी गई है। जबकि 252, 506, 626 और 948 आवास की सूची में जिन 2332 हितग्राहियों काे शामिल किया गया है उनमें एक भी हितग्राही काे आज तक एक पैसा भी नहीं मिल सका है।

गड़बड़ी... गरीबों से पैसे नहीं मिलने पर कच्चे छप्परपोश सत्यापन में बता दिए पक्के मकान
नगर पालिका में विधायक प्रतिनिधि सिराज दाऊदी का कहना है कि शहर में प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में नगर पालिका के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी-कर्मचारियाें के साथ पटवारियों की भूमिका संदेह के घेरे में है। मैंने पिछले छह महीने से हितग्राहियों के घर-घर जाकर पड़ताल की है। इसमें पता चला है कि पटवारियों ने पैसे नहीं देने पर कच्चे छप्परपोश घर काे पक्का बता दिया।

पटवारी की सत्यापन रिपोर्ट पर आवेदन निरस्त कर दिए गए। वार्ड 16 में ऐसे केस भी सामने आए हैं, जहां कच्चे घर काे पक्का मकान बताकर निरस्त कर दिए जाने के बाद दाेबारा जांच में पात्र मिले हितग्राहियों के आवास मंजूर किए गए। नपा में विधायक प्रतिनिधि ने मुख्यमंत्री काे पत्र लिखकर श्योपुर में पीएम आवास की जांच लोकायुक्त टीम से करवाने की मांग की है।

सरकार से ही नहीं मिला पैसा, मैने डिमांड लेटर लिखा है, राशि मिलते ही करेंगे भुगतान
^प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना में शासन से पैसा नहीं मिलने के कारण हितग्राहियों काे किस्त नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। इसके लिए मैंने डिमांड लेटर लिखा है। शासन से राशि मिलते ही हितग्राहियाें काे किस्त का भुगतान करेंगे।
मिनी अग्रवाल, मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी, श्याेपुर

