समस्या:नहरों में पानी की चाल धीमी पड़ी, हेडपाेर्सन पर लगाए अवराेध, अब किसान पलेवा के लिए हो रहे परेशान

श्याेपुर5 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को बड़ौदा के पास डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी में धीमा हुआ जल प्रवाह।
  • जिले में धान की कटाई चालू होते ही पलेवा के लिए पानी की मांग बढ़ी

साेयाबीन और धान की कटाई के साथ खेत खाली हाेते ही पलेवा के लिए चंबल कमांड क्षेत्र में पानी की चाैतरफा मांग बढ़ गई है। इससे मध्यप्रदेश के हिस्से के पानी में कटाैती हाेने लगी है। चंबल मुख्य नहर में एक सप्ताह में 650 क्यूसेक पानी कम कर दिया गया है। पार्वती एक्वाडक्ट पर मंगलवार काे पानी की मात्रा घटकर 2850 क्यूसेक रह गई। मुख्य नहर में पानी घटने का असर श्योपुर डिवीजन की सभी 27 डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी शाखाओं पर दिखने लगा है।

नहराें में पानी की धीमी चाल काे देखते हुए नहरों के ऊपरी हिस्से में कई जगह दबंगाें ने पानी राेकने के लिए अवराेध लगा दिए है। ऐसे में ऊपरी हिस्से पर पानी के लिए किसानाें काे जद्दाेजहद करनी पड़ रही है। जल संसाधन विभाग ने रबी सीजन में जिले की 68 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में सिंचाई का लक्ष्य रखा है। हालांकि जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारी रबी सीजन में मांग के मुताबिक टेल तक पर्याप्त पानी उपलब्ध करवाने का दावा कर रहे हैं।

लेकिन अंतिम छाेर पर कई जगह नहरें अभी भी सूखी है। किसानों का कहना है कि नहरों में रबी सीजन के लिए पानी छोड़ने से पहले मानसून बाद आवश्यक सफाई की तरफ ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। बारिश के दौरान मिट्टी के कटाव से माइनर शाखाएं बदहाल है। नहरों में उगी झाड़ियों के कारण नहरों में पानी का फ्लो नहीं बन रहा है। बड़ौदा, मानपुर, ढोढर एवं रघुनाथपुर क्षेत्र की कई नहर शाखाएं ऐसी है जहां नहरों की सफाई नहीं हाेने से जलप्रवाह बाधित हाे रहा है। नहराें में क्षमता के अनुरूप पानी नहीं छाेड़ा जा रहा है। क्योंकि कचरा जमा होने से पानी रुक जाता है और जर्जर नहर पानी की मात्रा झेल नहीं पाती, इससे फूटने की आशंका रहती है।

26, 27 एल नहर में पानी आगे नहीं बढ़ने से पलेवा पर संकट

रघुनाथपुर क्षेत्र में चंबल नहर की 26 एल एवं 27 एल डिस्ट्रीब्यूटरी जर्जर है। इसलिए नहर में पानी आगे नहीं बढ़ पा रहा है। पानी के लिए आपाधापी में दबंग किसान हेड पोर्सन पर नहर में अवरोध लगाकर पानी पर कब्जा कर लेते हैं। किसान शिवचरण रावत, बृजमोहन रावत, रमेश जाटव, रोशन जाटव, कपिल सरदार, जगनू जाटव, रामलखन रावत, बनवारी बाथम, मिथिलेश बाथम ने बताया कि माइनर शाखाओं में पानी किसानों के खेतों तक पहुंचने पर संदेह बना हुआ है। खेतों में समय पर पलेवा नहीं होने की दशा में रबी फसलों की बोवनी का काम पिछड़ने की चिंता अभी से किसानों को परेशान करने लगी है। वहीं मानपुर क्षेत्र को सिंचित करने वाली 9 एल कैनाल और उप शाखाओं की सफाई न होने से 14 गांव के किसान परेशान हैं।

जिले में 68 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा चंबल नहर से होगा सिंचित
रबी सीजन के लिए कृषि विभाग ने जिले में कुल 1 लाख 32हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी का लक्ष्य तय किया है। जबकि चंबल कमांड क्षेत्र में विभाग ने रबी सीजन में कुल 68200 हेक्टेयर रकबे में पलेवा और सिंचाई के लिए पानी देने का करार किसानों के साथ किया है। नवंबर के पहले हफ्ते में श्योपुर डिवीजन की सभी नहरों में पानी टेल पाेर्सन तक पहुंंचाने की कवायद हाे रही है।

पलेवा के लिए प्रशासन से पानी बढ़ाने की डिमांड
हां नहर में घासफूस और सिल्ट जमा होने की स्थिति है। नहरों की सफाई का काम जल उपभोक्ता समिति करवाती है। खरीफ सीजन में पानी छाेड़ने के कारण काम प्रभावित हुअा। इसके बावजूद टेल तक पानी पहुंचाने की काेशिश में महकमा जुटा हुआ है। किसानों की मांग काे देखते हुए सीएडी प्रशासन पर करार के अनुसार पानी की मात्रा बढ़ाने की डिमांड की है। -एससी गुप्ता, ईई, जल संसाधन विभाग श्योपुर

