तैयारी:सुबह 10 से रात 9 बजे तक मुख्य बाजार में चार पहिया वाहनाें के प्रवेश पर रहेगा प्रतिबंध

श्याेपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • धनतेरस से ऑटाे व दुपहिया वाहनाें का मेन बाजार में प्रवेश पूरी तरह से बंद रहेगा

दीपावली पर्व के लिए खरीदारी के चलते शहर के मुख्य बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ बढ़ गई है। इसे देखते हुए ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में परिवर्तन किया गया है। अब शहर में सुबह 10 बजे से लेकर रात 9 बजे तक मुख्य बाजार में चार पहिया वाहनाें का प्रवेश नहीं हाे सकेगा। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बेरीकेड्स लगाकर बुधवार से यह व्यवस्था लागू कर दी है।

वहीं धनतेरस से दोपहिया वाहन, ऑटाे टैक्सी का प्रवेश भी बाजार में नहीं हाे सकेगा। 12 नवंबर काे धनतेरस के दिन गुलंबर से मेन बाजार, सुबात कचहरी से टाेड़ी गणेश बाजार, खरादी बाजार से पुल दरवाजा तक कार, माेटरसाइकिल व ऑटाे टैक्सी के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। इधर जीवन टाकीज़ राेड पर यूकाे बैंक की गली से चूड़ी मार्केट के नुक्कड़ तक वन वे ट्रैफिक रहेगा। हालांकि, ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा लागू की गई इस व्यवस्था का ठीक से पालन नहीं हाेने के कारण बुधवार काे मुख्य बाजार में कई बार जाम की स्थिति बनी।

खासकर गोविंददेव जी मंदिर से लेकर पाेस्ट आफिस तक बार बार जाम लगने से लाेग परेशान हाेते रहे। कमोबेश यही स्थिति टाेड़ी बाजार में नजर अाई। उधर ट्रैफिक टीआई अखिलेश शर्मा का कहना है कि शहर के सबसे व्यस्त बाजारों में वाहनाें की आवाजाही पर राेक लगाने के साथ ही भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर जाम की स्थिति निर्मित हाेने से राेकने के लिए बेरिकेडिंग करने के साथ ही निर्धारित पाइंट पर ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए हैं।

लाेगों को गाड़ी गुलंबर के पास पार्क कर पैदल जाकर करनी हाेगी खरीदी

ट्रैफिक टीआई अखिलेश शर्मा ने बताया कि दीपावली के त्योहार के मद्देनजर शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किए गए हैं। यह व्यवस्था दिवाली के दिन तक लागू रहेगी। इस बीच भीड़भाड़ बढ़ने पर जरूरी हुआ ताे और भी बदलाव किए जा सकते हैं। फिलहाल मुख्य बाजार में कार एवं ऑटाे टैक्सी के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। लाेगों को अपनी कार गुलंबर के पास खड़ी करके बाजार में पैदल जाकर खरीदारी करनी होगी।

बाजार में व्यापारियों ने सड़क तक फैलाया काराेबार, इसलिए बढ़ी समस्या

शहर के बाजार में कई व्यापारियों ने अपनी दुकानों का सामान बिक्री के लिए सड़क पर फैला रखा है। दुकानों के आगे सामान रखने के अलावा कैलेंडर,घरेलू सजावटी सामग्री, फल, फूल आदि सामान की दुकानें फुटपाथ पर लग रही है। इस कारण गुलंबर से लेकर सुबात चाैराहे तक 40 फीट चाैड़ी सड़क आधी घिर गई है।

राेड संकरा हाेने से जाम की स्थिति बन रही है। पुरानी सब्जी मंडी के नुक्कड़ से लेकर पाेस्ट ऑफिस, सुबात चाैराहा, टाेड़ी गणेश बाजार, खरादी बाजार, जीवन टाकीज़ राेड, खरादी बाजार, चिंताहरण हनुमान, पुल दरवाजा एवं बड़ाैदा राेड सहित पुराना बस स्टैंड तिराहा, पाली राेड एवं रिजर्व पुलिस लाइन पर दिन में कई बार जाम लगता रहा।
बाजार में दिन भर लगता रहा जाम, लोग रहे परेशान

दीपावली नजदीक आने के साथ ही शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से खरीदारी के लिए लाेगाें की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी है। मेन बाजार में बुधवार काे कपड़ा, किराना , घरेलू सजावटी सामान, सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी ।

लोग अपने परिवार के साथ खरीदारी करने निकल रहे हैं पर बाजार में आकर परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। टैफिक व्यवस्था काे लेकर भले ही प्लान कर लिया गया है, लेकिन व्यवस्था का ठीक से पालन नहीं हाे रहा है। पहले दिन ही व्यवस्था तार तार हाेने से दिन में कई बार जाम की स्थिति बनती रही।

व्यवस्था में किए बदलाव

दीपावली की खरीदारी काे लेकर बाजार में भीड़ काे देखते हुए शहर में ट्रैफिक सुचारू रखने के लिए व्यवस्था में बदलाव किए गए हैं। गुलंबर से लेकर टाेड़ी गणेश मंदिर तक दिन के समय पीक आवर में कार व ऑटाे टैक्सी के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। धनतेरस पर दुपहिया वाहन भी बाजार में नहीं चलेंगे। संभावित जाम वाले पाइंट पर ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए हैं।

-अखिलेश शर्मा, टीआई, यातायात पुलिस, श्याेपुर

