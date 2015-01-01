पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शुभ लग्न:इस साल 7 मुहूर्त,11 दिसंबर के बाद नहीं होंगी शादियांं

श्याेपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी ग्यारस से शुरू होंगी शादियां, नवंबर में 2 और दिसंबर में होंगे शादियों के 5 शुभ मुहूर्त

इस साल शादियों का सपना देख रहे युवाओं के लिए शादी के केवल 7 मुहूर्त हैं, इसके बाद फिर से रोक लग जाएगी। यह रोक 22 अप्रैल 2021 को हटेगी। ऐसा ग्रहों के अस्त होने और खरमास होने के कारण होगा। तब तक युवक, युवतियों सहित उनके परिजनों को इंतजार करना होगा।

अाचार्य दिनेशचंद्र महाराज बताते हैं कि शादी, सगाई सहित अन्य मांगलिक कार्यों के लिए शुभ महीना की तिथि, महीना, तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और शुभ दिन का विचार किया जाता है। वर, वधु एवं मांगलिक कार्य कर व्यक्ति की राशि के हिसाब से शुभ मुहूर्त निकलता है। इसके अनुसार शादियां होती हैं।

इस साल के ढाई माह में विवाह व शुभ कार्यों के लिए सिर्फ 9 दिन ही शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। 25 नवंबर को देव उठाननी ग्यारस के साथ शादी व शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत होगी। शादियों के लिए 11 दिसंबर को इस साल का लास्ट मुहूर्त होगा।

अगले वर्ष 22 अप्रैल 2021 को होगा पहला मुहूर्त: ज्याेतिषाचार्य दिनेशचंद्र के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को सूर्य के धनु राशि में आ जाने से खर मास शुरू हो जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खर माह में विवाह आदि शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं होते है। इसके बाद 19 जनवरी को गुरु तारा अस्त हो जाएगा और 16 फरवरी तक अस्त ही रहेगा। गुरू ग्रह अस्त होने पर भी शुभ विवाह नहीं होता है। 16 फरवरी से 17 अप्रैल तक शुक्र ग्रह अस्त रहेगा। इस कारण 11 दिसंबर के बाद अगले 4 महीने तक विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे। 22 अप्रैल 2021 तो साल का पहला शुभ मुहूर्त होगा।

नवंबर में 2 और दिसंबर में शादियों के केवल 5 मुहूर्त
25 नवंबर को देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर को मुहूर्त रहेगा। दिसंबर माह में 1, 7, 8, 9 और 11 तारीख को विवाह के मुहूर्त रहेेंगे। मान्यता के अनुसार देव शयनी ग्यारस के बाद भगवान क्षीरसागर में निवास करते हैं, इसलिए हमारे पृथ्वी लोक में कोई भी शुभ कार्य नहीं होता है। परंपरा के अनुसार ऐसा करना विर्जित होता है और देव उठनी ग्यारस के बाद शुभ कार्य शुरू हो जाते हैं। इसके बाद शादी समारोह के साथ अन्य मांगलिक कार्य के मुहूर्त होते हैं।

मैरिज गार्डन सहित बैंड व लाइट वालों को घाटा
इस साल शादियों के मुहूर्त कम होने से बैंड लाइट व मैरिज गार्डन वालो को घाटा उठाना पड़ रहा है। बताया जाता है कि पहले लॉक डाऊन के चलते गत 6 माह से शादियां सीमित रूप से हो रही थीं। तब भी इन इन लोगों का कारोबार ठप रहा। अब जब मुहूर्त शुरू हुए तो कम मुहूर्त के चलते इनका कारोबार चल नहीं पाया है। 11 दिसंबर के बाद फिर शादियों पर ब्रेक लग जाएगा। ऐसे में हलवाई, बैंड, लाइट, घोड़ी, आदि का काम करने वाले फिर बिना रोजगार के बैठे रहेंगे। जिससे इनके सामने समस्या आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें