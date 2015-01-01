पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हंगामा:डोब पंचायत के सुमरोनिया में गौशाला निर्माण शुरू कराने पहुंचे सचिव और उपयंत्री को ग्रामीणों ने खदेड़ा

कराहल4 घंटे पहले
गौशाला की भूमि पर निर्माण शुरू कराने ग्रामीणों को समझाते जनपद सीईओ।
  • जहां गौशाला की भूमि चिह्नित की वहां पहले ही दबंगों का कब्जा, गांव में हंगामा हुआ तो कब्जा हटाने के बजाए जनपद सीईओ दूसरी जमीन चिह्नित कर लौट गए

ग्राम पंचायत डोब के सुमरोनिया में बनाई जा रही गौशाला की जमीन पर निर्माण कार्य को लेकर विवाद हो गया। रविवार को निर्माण कार्य कराने के लिए पहुंचे सचिव मुरारी लाल शर्मा और सब इंजीनियर विष्णु दत्त दुबे को ग्रामीणों ने खदेड़ दिया। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे जनपद सीईओ को भी ग्रामीणों ने निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं कराने दिया। ऐसे में जनपद सीईओ कार्रवाई कराने के बजाए मौके पर दूसरी भूमि चिन्हित कर लौट आए। हालांकि जनपद सीईओ इस संबंध में कलेक्टर को प्रस्ताव भेजने की बात कह रहे हैं।

दरअसल कराहल विकासखंड के डोब पंचायत के सुमरोनिया गांव में गौशाला की बनाई जा रही है। जो प्रशासन ने गौशाला के लिए भूमि आवंटित की थी उस जमीन पर ग्रामीण अवैध रूप से कब्जा कर खेती कर रहे हैं। रविवार को ग्राम पंचायत सचिव और सब इंजीनियर गौशाला का निर्माण कार्य कराने के लिए पहुंचे तो ग्रामीण एकत्रित हो गए और हंगामा करने लगे। जब पंचायत सचिव और सब इंजीनियर ने उन्हें समझाने की कोशिश की तो ग्रामीणों ने खदेड़ दिया। इसके बाद मौके पर कराहल जनपद सीईओ एसएस भटनागर भी पहुंच गए और ग्रामीणों को समझाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें उक्त भूमि पर निर्माण कार्य शुरू नहीं कराने दिया। भीड़ एकत्रित होता देख जनपद सीईओ ने भी जमीन खाली कराने के लिए अपने हाथ पीछे खींच लिए।

साहब को भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव
गौशाला के लिए जिस जगह भूमि प्रस्तावित की गई थी उस पर ग्रामीणों का पहले से ही कब्जा है। अब ग्रामीणों की बताई दूसरी जगह को चिन्हित कर लिया है। इस संबंध में अब प्रस्ताव कलेक्टर साहब को भेजेंगे।
एसएस भटनागर, जनपद सीईओ, कराहल

