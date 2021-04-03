पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जे कराकर बंद किया खेताें पर जाने का रास्ता

श्याेपुर2 घंटे पहले
पटवारी के खिलाफ एसडीएम को शिकायती आवेदन देते आदिवासी किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
पटवारी के खिलाफ एसडीएम को शिकायती आवेदन देते आदिवासी किसान।
  • किसानाें ने पटवारी के खिलाफ एसडीएम से की शिकायत

कराहल में गुरुवार काे फिर से आदिवासी किसान एकजुट हाेकर तहसील पहुंचे। आदिवासियाें ने एसडीएम काे आवेदन देकर बताया कि पटवारी ने आदिवासी पट्टेधारियाें की जमीन पर राेहणी के गैर आदिवासी समाज के लाेगाें से कब्जा करवाकर खेताें से रास्ता बंद कर दिया है। इससे आदिवासी किसानाें के लिए खेती करना मुश्किल हाे रहा है।

कराहल हल्के के अचार वाला सहराना से कालू आदिवासी, रामचरण आदिवासी, मनीराम, गुलाब बाई, मोनू आदिवासी सहित कई किसानाें ने एसडीएम को आवेदन दिया। बताया कि पटवारी अशाेक कुशवाह आदिवासी किसानाें पर भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं। गांव के दबंग रमेश, पिल्लू एवं उनके कई साथियाें ने आदिवासियाें की जमीन जबरन कब्जा ली है। दूसरे आदिवासी किसानाें काे भी उनके खेतों तक नहीं जाने देते है।

पटवारी के इशारे पर दबंगाें ने सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर रखा है। खेताें का रास्ता भी बंद कर दिया है। पिछले चार महीने से जब हम रास्ता छोड़ने के लिए कहते हैं तो झगड़ा करने काे आमादा हाे जाते हैं। इस दाैरान आदिवासी किसानाें ने पटवारी अशोक कुशवाहा द्वारा किसान सम्मान निधि के लाभ से वंचित करने की शिकायत भी की है। यहां ग्रामीणों को सम्माननिधि नहीं दिलवाई गई है।

