हादसा:सेसईपुरा में खेत पर जुताई करते वक्त ट्रैक्टर पलटा, दबने से किसान की मौत

श्याेपुर3 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर जिले के कपीला सेसईपुरा गांव में खेत की जुताई करते वक्त ट्रैक्टर पलट गया। ट्रैक्टर पलटने से किसान उसके नीचे दब गया और उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद किसान को शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल में लेकर आए, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना शुक्रवार सुबह की है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक राम अवतार (40) पुत्र मानसिंह यादव निवासी कपीला सेसईपुरा जिला श्योपुर को परिजन इलाज के लिए शुक्रवार की शाम 5 बजे जिला अस्पताल शिवपुरी लेकर पहुंचे।

डॉक्टर ने परीक्षण किया तो किसान की मौत हो चुकी थी। परिजनों ने बताया कि रामअवतार खेत की जुताई कर रहा था, तभी ट्रैक्टर पलटने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। इलाज के लिए शिवपुरी जिला अस्पताल लेकर आए।

