कोरोना अपडेट:10 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले, उपचुनाव में ड्यूटी कर लौटे 4 पुलिसकर्मी भी संक्रमित

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में मुरैना से लौटकर आने के बाद कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या का ग्राफ लगातार बढ़ रहा है। अबतक कुल 9 पुलिसकर्मी मुरैना उपचुनाव के दौरान संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। सोमवार को जारी की गई 237 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में 10 मरीजों को कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इनमें देहात थाने में पदस्थ आरक्षक सहित 4 पुलिसकर्मी शामिल हैं। सभी मरीज उपचुनाव में ड्यूटी कर वापस लौटे हैं। इनके अलावा, वार्ड नंबर 11, जाखदा, आनंद नगर, गोढ़ली, निवाड़ी और बड़ागांव में भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज पाए गए हैं।

जिला अस्पताल की रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट में 33 मरीजों की जांच में उपचुनाव ड्यूटी से लौटे पुलिसकर्मी सचिन चौरसिया, देहात थाने में पदस्थ ध्रुव सिंह (48), प्रीती शर्मा (28) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। इनके अलावा वार्ड नंबर 11 में रहने वाले शहंशाह अली (31), जाखदा निवासी श्रीपाल रावत (50) और आनंदनगर निवासी विजयकुमार दुबे (50) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

वहीं जीआरएमसी में की गई 194 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में पुलिसकर्मी भगवती उपाध्याय (43) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। यह भी उपचुनाव ड्यूटी में शामिल हुए थे। इनके अलावा गोढ़ली निवासी उर्मिला रावत (33), निवाड़ी निवासी अवधेश रावत (25) और बड़ा गांव निवासी छाया धानुक (27) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है। इसी के साथ कुल मरीजों की संख्या 1 हजार 116 पर पहुंच गई। जबकि 6 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। जिले में एक्टिव केसों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 106 पर आ गई है।

