उपचुनाव:103 साल के महाराज सिंह ने डाला वोट, वहीं आंखों से दिव्यांग सास-बहू घर पर मतदान से रह गईं वंचित

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान करते हुए महाराज सिंह लोधी।
  • करैरा विस में 155 और पोहरी विस में 514 लोगों ने किया घर पर पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान

करैरा विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए पोस्टल बेलेट मतदान का गुरुवार को अंतिम दिन था। जिसके तहत करैरा में चिन्हित 162 मतदाताओं में से 155 ने मतदान किया। वहीं पोहरी में पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान का शुक्रवार को अंतिम दिन रहेगा। जिसमें वही वोटर शामिल होंगे जो एक दिन पहले पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान करने से चूक गए हैं। यहां कुल 563 मतदाताओं में से गुरुवार तक 514 कर चुके थे। और अब जो शेष मतदाता पोस्टल बेलेट से वंचित हैं उन्हें शुक्रवार को वोटिंग का अंतिम अवसर मिलेगा।

करैरा एसडीएम राजन बी नाडिया ने बताया कि उनके करैरा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पिछले 2 दिन में 162 मतदाताओं में से 155 वोटर ने मतदान किया। 5 वोटर ऐसे रहे जो घर पर नहीं मिले और 2 वोटर ऐसे भी थे जिनका वोट डालने से पहले ही निधन हो गया। इस तरह कुल 155 वोटर ने ही पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान किया। जबकि पोहरी में कुल पोस्टल बेलेट 563 डलने थे जिनमें से 514 मतदाताओं ने अब तक यहां पिछले 3 दिन में वोटिंग कर दी है। वोटिंग का वैसे आज गुरुवार को अंतिम दिन था लेकिन जो वोटर गुरुवार को वोट करने के दौरान घर नहीं मिले उन्हें अगले दिन वोटिंग कराने के लिए मतदान टीम को जाना पड़ता है इसलिए शुक्रवार को उन चिन्हित वोटर के वोट डलेंगे जो गुरुवार को मतदान से वंचित रह गए।

दिव्यांग सास- बहू और पैरों से दिव्यांग घर पर वोट करने से रहे गए वंचित, क्योंकि बीएलओ ने 12-डी फार्म ही नहीं भरवाया

  • हमारे सिरसौद संवाददाता सचिन झा ने बताया कि जब वोटिंग के दौरान गांव में बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं से संपर्क किया तो पता चला कि यहां12 डी फार्म भरवाने बीएलओ कुछ दिव्यांगों के घर ही फार्म भरवाने नहीं पहुंचे।
  • सिरसौद निवासी आखों से दिव्यांग बहू निराशा परिहार और सास फुलिया परिहार ने बताया कि उनको पर्ची देने तो कोई आया था लेकिन घर पर ही वोटिंग हो जाएगी। यह बताने कोई नहीं आया इस वजह से वह घर से वोटिंग नहीं कर सकीं। क्योंकि उनके नाम से पोस्टल बेलेट इश्यू नहीं हुआ। वहीं दोनों से पैर से दिव्यांग रवि बाल्मीकि ने भी बताया कि उसे घर से वोट डालने की जानकारी नहीं दी गई इस वजह से वह अब मतदान केंद्र पर जाकर वोट करेगा। यदि घर से ही वोट ले लेते तो वह मतदान केंद्र तक जाने की परेशानी से बच जाता।

करैरा विधानसभा में 155 ने किया मतदान

  • 80 वर्ष से अिधक उम्र के मतदाता- 2726 है इमनें से 101 मतदााओं ने पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान करने की समहमति प्रदान की थी।
  • पीडब्लूडी मतदाता 1801 और 61 ने सहमति दी।
  • कोविड संक्रमित मतदाता 19 हैं, किसी ने सहमित नहीं दी।
  • पोस्टल बेलेट से 155 लोगों ने मतदान किया।
  • करैरा में मतदान के लिए 358 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

पोहरी विधानसभा में 514 ने किया मतदान

  • 80 वर्ष से अिधक उम्र के मतदाता 1792 हैं इनमें से 343 मतदााओं ने पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान करने की समहमति प्रदान की थी।
  • पीडब्लूडी मतदाता 1671 हैं और 220 ने सहमति दी।
  • कोविड मतदाता नहीं हैं।
  • पोस्टल बेलेट से 514 लोगों ने मतदान किया।
  • पोहरी में मतदान के लिए 315 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

12-डी फार्म क्यों नहीं भरवाया, हम पता लगाएंगे
हमारे यहां चिह्नित 162 मतदाता में से 155 ने मतदान किया है। 2 का निधन हो गया, जबकि 5 मतदाता घरों पर मिले नहीं। हमारी टीमों ने 12 डी फार्म 9-13 अक्टूबर के बीच पहुंचकर भरवाया है। हम पता लगाएंगे कि सिरसौद में ऐसा क्यों नहीं हो सका।
राजन बी नाडिया, एसडीएम करैरा

पोस्टल बेलेट से मतदान का अंतिम दिन शुक्रवार को
पोहरी में चिह्नित 563 मतदाता में से 514 ने मतदान किया। शुक्रवार को मतदान का अंतिम दिन है और जो मतदाता छूट गए हैं उनके परिजनों को नसीहत टीम ने दी है। टीम को दोबारा मतदान के लिए जाना है इसलिए शुक्रवार को पोस्टल बेलेट का अंतिम दिन रहेगा।
जेपी गुप्ता, एसडीएम शिवपुरी

