पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:नसबंदी कराने आई 12 महिला संक्रमित; विजयपुर में दो दिन में ही मिले 32 पॉजिटिव

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के विजयपुर में कोरोना का कहर एक बार फिर शुरू हो गया है। यहां शुक्रवार को एक साथ 12 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए। ये 12 कोरोना संक्रमित महिलाएं हैं, जो अस्पताल में नसबंदी का ऑपरेशन कराने पहुंची थीं, लेकिन कोरोना जांच में पॉजिटिव पाई गईं। इन्हें अस्पताल में ही आईसोलेट करते हुए इलाज शुरू कर दिया गया है।

शुक्रवार को जिला अस्पताल में 17 लोगों की कोरोना सैंपल जांच की गई जो निगेटिव रही। विजयपुर अस्पताल में नसबंदी कराने आई महिलाओं समेत कुल 41 लोगों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें 12 महिला जो कि अस्पताल में नसबंदी का ऑपरेशन कराने आई थीं वह कोरोना संक्रमित पाई गई। एक साथ 12 महिलाओं की कोरोना पॉजिटिव सामने आने के बाद इन्हें तत्काल ही अस्पताल के कोविड सेंटर में आईसोलेट कर दिया गया है।

इसके पहले गुरुवार को विजयपुर में 20 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। यहां अब तक दो दिन में 32 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिलने से हड़कम्प की स्थिति है। ऐसे में अब स्वास्थ्य व प्रशासन यहां पर अलर्ट पर है। जहां पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क में आए लोगों को भी तलाशना शुरू कर दिया है ताकि कोरोना की इस नई चैन को ब्रेक कर सके। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1294 पर पहुंच गई है। वही एक्टिव केस अब बढ़कर 80 पर पहुंच गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें