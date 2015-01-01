पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माैसम में बदलाव:धूप न मिलने से फसल पकने में 15 दिन की देरी, रबी की बाेवनी पिछड़ने से किसान चिंतित

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सप्ताह भर से दाेहरे संकट में किसान, खरीफ की फसल देरी से पकेगी
  • जिले में 1 लाख 53 हजार हेक्टेयर में हाेना है बाेवनी, महज 33 हजार हेक्टेयर में हाे पाई

मुश्किल है कि किसानाें का पीछा नहीं छाेड़ रही है। मौसम में बदलाव के चलते खरीफ फसल की कटाई में देरी हो रही है। साथ ही आगामी रबी फसल की बोवनी का काम भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। बीते एक सप्ताह से बादल छाए हैं। पर्याप्त धूप नहीं निकलने से खड़ी फसल पकने में देर हो रही है। जिस फसल को दीपावली के आसपास कटना था वह धूप नहीं मिलने से करीब एक सप्ताह की देरी से कटेगी।

मानसून में कम बारिश के कारण इस बार धान व साेयाबीन सहित खरीफ फसल कमजाेर है। औसत उत्पादन कम हाेने से किसानाें के मुनाफे पर चाेट पड़ रही है। वहीं बादल छाए रहने से सब्जी की फसला में रोग लगना प्रारंभ हो गया है। जिले में 1 लाख 53 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में रबी फसल की बाेवनी हाेना है, लेकिन विपरीत परिस्थितियाें के चलते अभी तक काश्तकार महज 33 हजार हेक्टेयर मेें ही बाेवनी कर पाए हैं।

इसमें भी सरसाें की बाेवनी सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हुई है। कृषि विभाग ने जिले में 45 हजार हेक्टेयर में बाेवनी का लक्ष्य तय किया था, जिसकी तुलना में सिर्फ 50 फीसदी बाेवनी हुई है। उधर कृषि विशेषज्ञाें का कहना है कि किसानाें काे चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है, इस बार कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के साथ ही ठंड का लंबा दाैर चलने की उम्मीद है इसलिए किसान 15 दिसंबर तक बाेवनी कर सकते हैं।

सरसाें से चूके किसान अब चना की फसल करेंगे
सरसाें उत्पादन में अग्रणी श्याेपुर जिले में इस बार मानसून की बेरुखी के साथ ही लगातार विपरीत माैसम के कारण बाेवनी का गणित बिगड़ गया है। कृषि विभाग ने जिले में 45 हजार हेक्टेयर में सरसाें की बाेवनी का लक्ष्य तय किया था। यह पिछले साल से 5 हजार हेक्टेयर कम है, लेकिन क्षेत्रीय किसान महज 23 हजार हेक्टेयर में ही सरसाें की बाेवनी कर पाए हैं, जबकि सरसाें के लिए तैयार करीब 22 हजार हेक्टेयर खेत खाली रह गए। सरसाें से चूके किसान अब चना बाेने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

किसान बाेले धान पकने में देरी से पिछड़ेगी गेहूं की बाेवनी
बड़ौदा के किसान रामप्रकाश माली, भुवनसिंह चौहान, दिलीपकुमार बैरवा सहित कई किसानों ने बताया कि पकाव की स्टेज पर चल रही धान की फसल काे इस समय कड़क धूप की दरकार है, लेकिन एक सप्ताह से बादल छाने से धूप के तेवर ढीले हाे गए हैं इसलिए धान की फसल पककर कटने में समय लेगी। धान लेट कटने के कारण गेहूं की बाेवनी का काम पिछड़ सकता है।

खरीफ फसल पकने में 10 से 15 दिन की देरी
^बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी और हिमालय में बर्फबारी के कारण ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही पिछले सप्ताह भर से बादलाें का मौसम फसल के लिए ठीक नहीं है। पर्याप्त धूप नहीं मिलने से खरीफ फसल पकने में 10 से 15 दिन लेट हो गई। इस कारण आगामी रबी फसल की बोवनी का काम भी पिछड़ने के आसार हैं, लेकिन किसानाें काे चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है। 15 दिसंबर तक रबी फसल की बाेवनी का उपयुक्त समय है।
डाॅ. लाखनसिंह गुर्जर, कृषि वैज्ञानिक, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र बड़ाैदा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें